Have medications that need recycling? KCB’s medication takeback day coming October 29

star of life symbol with snake wrapped around staffStar of life (medical symbol created by the National Highway Safety Administration -- public domain)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 5, 2022

If you have medications that need recycling, you can bring them by the following locations on October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  1. Cobb County Police Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw
  2. C. Freeman Pool Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Rd, NW, Smyrna

The event is Keep Cobb Beautiful‘s Fall Medication Takeback Day.

Here is a list of items that are accepted, and those that are not, reprinted from the Keep Cobb Beautiful web page:

Accepted Items

CreamsPatchesPrescription, over-the-counter liquids and pill medications
OintmentsPet medicationsVials

There are NO limits on quantity. 

Need to know how to dispose of needles/sharps in Cobb county? 

Email us at:  KeepCobbBeautiful@cobbcounty.org

Items Not Accepted

Aerosol cans*EpiPenNeedles and sharps
Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing body fluid or blood)Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas, etc.)*Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)*
Blister packsIllegal drugs 
Durable medical equipment (CPAP, nebulizers, etc.)Mercury thermometers* 

*These items can be disposed of at our Annual Household Hazardous Waste Event.

Please consider a donation to Keep Cobb Beautiful, Inc.

You can make a donation by following this link

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of “assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

