Austell Community Task Force and Mableton Improvement Coalition to hold two forums: a candidates forum and a forum on Mableton cityhood

The Austell Community Task Force (ACT) and the Mableton Improvement Coalitions (MIC) are jointly holding two forums.

The first is a candidates forum tomorrow, Thursday October 6, where residents can hear from candidates for State House, State Senate, Cobb Solicitor and Cobb School Board Post 5. It’s a virtual forum from 7 – 8:30 p.m., and you can register at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyT11SgLTtG3ZqZtDs8Enw

The second is a forum on Mableton Cityhood, where you can hear from both supporters and opponents of the effort to incorporate Mableton into a city.

It is also a virtual forum, and will be held October 11 at 7 p.m. The cityhood vote will be on the ballot for November 8, and both ACT and MIC are neutral on the issue.

You can register for the event at the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_THbuGOtEQI-oQ3Rj63ZmKQ