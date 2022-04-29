Paper shredding and medicine disposal at Cobb Civic Center tomorrow

If you’ve accumulated documents and mail you want to shred, or have expired medicine you want properly disposed of, you’ll have a chance tomorrow at the Cobb Civic Center, at Keep Cobb Beautiful‘s Community Recycling day.

Here are the details, reprinted from the county newsletter, that includes information on what can be recycled, and a signup link:

Sign up for your arrival time for Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Community Recycling event this weekend. Cobb County will properly dispose of your old medications and sensitive papers. Bring your medications and paper to shred (on-site), to the Cobb County Civic Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30.

Many medical items are NOT being accepted, including needles, sharps, EpiPen, durable medical equipment (CPAP, nebulizers, etc.), illegal drugs, aerosol cans and more. See the full list here. You can also bring your Hefty® EnergyBag material (hard-to-recycle plastics) to this event. These items include plastic grocery bags, clean foam containers, plastic straws, foam packing peanuts, coffee pods cleaned, plastic utensils and more.

We’ll bag it up for you.

See the full list of items that can be put into the EnergyBags here. Advertisement Cobb Civic Center is located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta. Sign up for an arrival time here. Click here for more information.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

The Cobb County government general information web page on Keep Cobb Beautiful describes the organization as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of “assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.” Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. Keep America Beautiful educates millions of Americans on all aspects of waste handling and solid waste issues. KCB is also a member of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.