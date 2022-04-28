Marietta’s Brown Bag Lunch Concerts return to Glover Park on Marietta Square

The City of Marietta announced that the popular Brown Bag Lunchtime Concerts will resume on May 5, 2022 in Glover Park on Marietta.

The schedule and lineup are in the news release from the Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce that the ever loved Brown Bag Lunchtime Concerts are back beginning on Thursday, May 5th at 12:00pm in Glover Park on the Marietta Square. Grab your lunch at one of the many great restaurants around the Marietta Square and meet your friends and co-workers at Glover Park for the Brown Bag Concert Series. The Brown Bag Concert Series features FREE music from Noon – 1 p.m. every Thursday in May & September in Glover Park on the Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square Marietta, GA 30060. Advertisement Performance Schedule May 5 – Bottoms Up Atlanta Rock Band May 12 – Zachary Alexander May 19 – Katie Bell May 26 – Tim Between For more information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/193/Brown-Bag-Concerts

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

