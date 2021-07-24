Art in the Park returns to Marietta Square on Labor Day Weekend

According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website the popular Art in the Park festival will return to Marietta Square on Labor Day weekend.

Art in the Park will take place in Glover Park on Marietta Square, Saturday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Children’s Art Alley and Chalk Spot will be on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The announcement includes the following description of what Art in the Park has to offer:

ART: Art in the Park is a fun and interactive way to experience a wide variety of artists working in many media. This year, the festival will feature more than 150 artists with offerings in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. At the Artist Market, visitors can purchase art and learn about it in person with the artists. Some will even offer demonstrations during the festival for a real behind-the-scenes look at how to make certain pieces. CHALK ART: The children’s Chalk Spot, sponsored by THE Marietta Local is a street art display benefitting the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department and offers participants the opportunity to create their own designs on their own sidewalk spaces. This chalk art will be displayed throughout the festival, and participation is just $10 per person. The registration fee (advance or onsite) includes a box of chalk and coupons from local businesses, while supplies last. Also for the kiddos, Art in the Park includes the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area located on Atlanta St. on the south side of the park. FOOD: Local restaurants along the Square offering a variety of cuisine will provide indoor and outdoor seating for dining. MUSIC CAFÉ: The gazebo offers Art in the Park visitors a relaxing place to take a break, enjoy a to-go bite from the surrounding restaurants and unwind under an umbrella with a cool beverage.

Attendance at the festival itself is free. There is a $10 registration for the Chalk Spot.

Parking is free around Marietta Square and additional parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence streets near the northeast corner of Glover Park.

To view the festival map and for more information visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com/