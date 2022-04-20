Hot Topics

Taste of Marietta returning to the square this Sunday

TOPICS:
A row of narrow storefronts along Marietta Square, directly across from Glover ParkRestaurants and shops along Marietta Square (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 20, 2022

The popular Taste of Marietta food festival is returning to Marietta Square this Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 due to pandemic-related staffing shortages among the vendors expected to take part.

The announcement posted to the City of Marietta website gave the following details about the festival:   

Join dozens of food vendors on the Marietta Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission into the event allows visitors to purchase as many “tastes” as they desire, each for $1 to $5. Festival-goers can anticipate a variety of restaurants and food trucks. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase throughout the festival. 

In addition to food, the festival will feature live music, a kids alley, local theatre performances and more. Musical entertainment can be heard throughout the festival from the Cobb Life Stage and the Main Band Stand in Glover Park.  

The Marietta Visitors Bureau hosts the event in partnership with the City of Marietta. For additional information, visit https://tasteofmarietta.com or phone 770-429-1115. 

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

Marietta city, Georgia

People



Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2%
Female persons, percent 49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4%
Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing

Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent 14.1%

Businesses

All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663

Geography

Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
