The Home Depot elevates two officials to executive vice president

Cobb County-headquartered The Home Depot promoted two executives to executive vice president positions.

Matt Carey has been named executive vice president (EVP) of customer experience, and Fahim Siddiqui has been named EVP and chief information officer (CIO) of The Home Depot.

Carey previously served as senior vice president (SVP) and chief technology officer (CTO) at eBay. Before joining eBay in 2006, he worked at Walmart for more than 20 years, and served as SVP and CTO.

“In his 14 years with The Home Depot, Matt has spearheaded an enormous technology transformation across our stores, supply chain, merchandising and digital presence,” said Ted Decker, CEO and president of The Home Depot in the news release announcing the promotion. “Now more than ever, our customers expect to shop with us how, when, and where they want – and there’s little tolerance for friction in the shopping experience. Matt has a proven track record driving customer-first technology innovation, and I look forward to his leadership as we continue to make shopping at Home Depot a truly interconnected, easy experience for our customers.”

The news release provided the following information about Siddiqui’s elevation to executive vice president and CIO:

Fahim Siddiqui has been named EVP and chief information officer (CIO) of The Home Depot. As CIO, Siddiqui will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s technology strategy, infrastructure and software development for The Home Depot’s 2,317 retail stores, supply chain facilities, store support centers and online systems. Siddiqui joined The Home Depot in 2018 as SVP of information technology, where he focused on the development of applications and solutions for online, marketing, merchandising, supply chain, data and analytics function. He led the buildout of several transformational capabilities, including a central platform of common services to deliver agility, consistency and efficiency across the customer experience. Prior to The Home Depot, he spent more than three decades leading software development in the retail, energy and telecom sectors, including Staples, MCI, Time Warner Telecom and Sprint.

“Fahim is a tremendous leader and a brilliant technologist who understands the power of technology to unlock a better experience for our customers and associates, and I look forward to working with him in this next phase of growth for The Home Depot,” Decker said.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California. This did not turn out to be devastating to their career trajectory.

The decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.