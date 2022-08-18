City of Marietta to host 36th-annual Art in the Park Labor Day weekend

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the 36th-annual Art in the Park will take place on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

The event will feature 170 fine artists, the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley and plenty of entertainment for the entire family in historic Marietta Square.

According to the news release, Art in the Park is the only fine art festival in Cobb County, and regularly draws more than 45,000 attendees.

Part of the proceeds for the event go to the Marietta Business Association.

The news release lists the following features of the festival, reprinted below from the City of Marietta website:

FINE ART The Artist Market welcomes 170 fine artists working in mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pottery, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. All art is hand crafted, and artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals. At the artist booths, not only can visitors browse and purchase art, they also have the chance to talk with the artists, some of whom offer demonstrations during the festival for a real behind-the-scenes experience. Artists also offer the opportunity for shoppers to commission pieces.

CHALK ART Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club. This creative festival feature gives kids the chance to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a 3-foot-square space on the closed street. Chalk Spot takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3 only, but the art will remain on display throughout the weekend (weather permitting). All participants get a box of sidewalk chalk. Supplies will be limited, and spots are available on a first come, first served basis, but everyone can watch!

Also for the kiddos, Art in the Park includes the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area located on Roswell St on the southeast corner of the park.

FOOD Local restaurants along the Square offering a variety of cuisine will provide indoor and outdoor seating for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be sold throughout the festival.

MUSIC The gazebo welcomes local singer/songwriters throughout the three-day weekend. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free to enjoy. Bench seating is available, or attendees can bring a blanket or chairs to relax, making the gazebo the ideal spot to take a break, enjoy a to-go bite from the surrounding restaurants and unwind with a cool beverage or simply enjoy the music all day. Sponsored by the North Georgia State Fair.

TOUR In addition to the fine art and festivities within the Art in the Park grounds, visitors can enjoy more of what downtown Marietta has to offer, like the surrounding shops and boutiques, museums, galleries, the 2-mile immersive Downtown Marietta Mural Program presented by the Marietta Arts Council and even a historic walking tour.

For many more details, including the times of special events, and the available parking, visit the announcement on the City of Marietta website by following this link.