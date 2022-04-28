Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday April 29, 2022

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 28, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies in Cobb County on Friday April 29, with a high near 81 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-03-01694255.53.60.00
2022-03-02784762.510.30.00
2022-03-03805165.513.10.00
2022-03-04775365.012.30.00
2022-03-05785164.511.60.00
2022-03-06805869.015.80.00
2022-03-07755565.011.60.15
2022-03-08554650.5-3.21.16
2022-03-09574953.0-0.90.45
2022-03-10684657.02.80.00
2022-03-11594853.5-0.9T
2022-03-12542841.0-13.61.07
2022-03-13552540.0-14.90.00
2022-03-14663751.5-3.60.00
2022-03-15684858.02.60.32
2022-03-16655359.03.40.97
2022-03-17744961.55.60.00
2022-03-18605356.50.40.77
2022-03-19674857.51.2T
2022-03-20694155.0-1.60.00
2022-03-21734458.51.70.00
2022-03-22765163.56.4T
2022-03-23775867.510.20.52
2022-03-24684657.0-0.50.00
2022-03-25634755.0-2.80.00
2022-03-26654655.5-2.50.00
2022-03-27654354.0-4.30.00
2022-03-28674254.5-4.00.00
2022-03-29755163.04.30.00
2022-03-30835569.010.00.00
2022-03-31735363.03.80.65
Sum213914646.06
Average69.047.258.12.5
Normal65.945.355.64.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

