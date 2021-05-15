Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box locations

Cobb County posted a list of Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box location on their website, including the list of items accepted at each site.

Here is the list reprinted from Cobb County’s webpage:

In order to best serve our residents and provide increased recycling options, a recycling drop spot location is located in each district.



South Cobb Government Center

4700 Austell Road, Austell

Items accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans



East Cobb Government Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans



Fire Station 28

3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth

Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans



Fire Station 14

2905 Library Lane, Marietta

Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans



West Rock Customer Convenience Drop-Off Center

1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta

(Entrance located at the traffic light across the street from the Cobb Douglas Public Health Building)

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday

Items Accepted: Paper, cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans, clean glass jars & clean glass bottles

