Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box locations

Cobb County posted a list of Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop box location on their website, including the list of items accepted at each site.
Here is the list reprinted from Cobb County’s webpage:
In order to best serve our residents and provide increased recycling options, a recycling drop spot location is located in each district.
South Cobb Government Center
4700 Austell Road, Austell
Items accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans
East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans
Fire Station 28
3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth
Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans
Fire Station 14
2905 Library Lane, Marietta
Items Accepted: Paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum & clean tin cans
West Rock Customer Convenience Drop-Off Center
1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta
(Entrance located at the traffic light across the street from the Cobb Douglas Public Health Building)
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday
Items Accepted: Paper, cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans, clean glass jars & clean glass bottles
