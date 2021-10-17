Medication disposal event next Saturday in Cobb County

Do you have medications that you are uncertain how to dispose of in a safe and environmentally friendly way?

Well then, Keep Cobb Beautiful has just the event for you! The county posted the following notice of the event on their Facebook Page, and we’ve reprinted it below for you:

Keep Cobb Beautiful will be collecting medication for safe disposal at two locations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. These items will be accepted: prescription, over-the-counter in liquid and pill form, ointments, patches, creams, vials and pet medicines too. The locations are:Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Pkwy., NW, KennesawC. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Rd., NW, Smyrna. For more details and see what items are accepted: click here: http://cobbcounty.org/keep…/news/medication-disposal-event

Here is a list of the accepted and unaccepted items, reprinted from the Keep Cobb Beautiful website:

Accepted Items:

Prescription, over-the-counter in liquid and pill form, ointments, patches, creams, vials, and pet medicines too.

Unaccepted Items:

Needles, sharps of any type, EpiPen, durable medical equipment (CPAP, nebulizers, etc.), illegal drugs, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing body fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas, etc.).

Medications flushed down the toilet may contaminate our lakes, streams and groundwater causing harm to humans, wildlife and vegetation. Medications thrown in the trash can cause poisoning by accidental ingestion by young children, pets and even wildlife.

Note: Nothing will be accepted at this address or by any Cobb County staff person before or after the scheduled drop-off day.



For additional information or to view upcoming community events please visit the Medication Take Back page.