The 9th annual Biketober challenge is going on now

Put your feet to the pedals and get moving! The 9th annual Biketober Challenge is here.

Cobb County is fortunate to have the Silver Comet Trail, dozens of other trails, plus a lot of good routes for on-road cycling.

Cobb County posted the following on their Facebook Page, along with links to help you get started.

It’s the 9th annual Biketober and the challenge is to get on a bike and explore Georgia on two wheels. Twenty counties in Metro Atlanta region take part in the month-long event, sponsored by Georgia Commute Options. You can track your for prizes on the Biketober Challenge website: https://www.lovetoride.net/global?locale=en-GB. If you don’t have a bike, Cobb County has many locations where you can ride a community bike. The first hour is free. Check out the rental locations around Cobb County: Town Center Bike Share page here: towncentercid.com/community/town-center-bike-share/ Cumberland CID Bike Share page here: http://www.cumberlandcid.org/initiatives/bikeshareplan/ Riders have access to 80 bikes at 12 stations and miles upon miles of trails. Users will be able to ride for free for the first hour. After that, it will be $3 per hour with a $24 per day maximum.