Halloween Bingo fundraiser Oct. 21 at the Senior Wellness Center

The Senior Wellness Center is getting into the Halloween spirit with a bingo fundraiser.

It will be held on October 21 from 1 – 3 p.m. The entry fee is $3.00, and registration is required, so sign up now, since space is limited.

The Cobb County Facebook page gave the following further details:

Put on your Halloween costume and join us for Halloween Bingo! Best costume voted by applause-o-meter. Sponsored by Atherton Place. Fundraiser to benefit Senior Wellness Center. This event is for those 55 and older. Register online at myactivecenter.com. The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta. Call 770-528-5355 for more information.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.