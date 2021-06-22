Live music and food at Kennesaw Independence Day celebration

Kennesaw‘s “Salute to America” Independence Day celebration on July 3 will include live music, food, and of course a fireworks display.

More details are available in the city’s press release, reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (June 14, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on Saturday, July 3 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission to the event is free.

“I love my country and the community where I live,” says Mayor Derek Easterling. “As we prepare to celebrate our country’s best holiday, I encourage you to take some time to reflect on what our country’s independence means and to acknowledge the efforts and sacrifices of the men and women who fought in the Revolutionary War. We are who we are today as a Nation because they believed there was a better way.”

“I also want you to think about where we live and how great it is to be a part of this community – no other city does it as well as we do,” continues Easterling. “I am looking forward to celebrating our country’s independence with you and our entire community beginning with our Salute to America on Saturday, July 3, 2021. God Bless the USA!”

Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, and kid’s activities. The evening will conclude with a brilliant fireworks finale, visible from Depot Park and along Main Street, at 9:30 p.m.

Local singer/songwriter Woody Earwood will kick-off the evening on the Main Street Stage, performing from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m. From 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on the Main Street Stage, the Paul Hand Band will perform rock and pop music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The School of Rock East Cobb House band will be rocking the Depot Park Stage from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m. From 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., BAND X, Atlanta’s best party rock band, will top off the evening’s performances on the Depot Park Stage.

In addition to street vendors and sponsor booths, attractions will include pay-to-play inflatable amusements. A wide selection of entrées, cold beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring picnic baskets or coolers. Grills will not be allowed. A six-foot rectangular table, located in front of the Depot Park Stage, that seats six can be reserved for $75. With the exception of reserved tables near the Depot Stage, all seating will be general admission, so please bring a blanket or comfortable low-back chair.

Table reservations are available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index/77c9383760d3e7258d5eccb38f7f23bd?filter=c2VhcmNoPXNhbHV0ZSt0bythbWVyaWNhK3RhYmxlJnJlbnRhbCU1QmZyb20lNUQ9JnJlbnRhbCU1QnRvJTVEPQ

Families in the community are invited to participate in Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Kid’s Parade! This year, the parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 from 12-1 PM. Participants will meet at Commemorative Park and will walk down Main Street, ending behind City Hall.

Parade participants are welcome to dress up and decorate their strollers, wagons or bicycles with a red, white and blue theme. Please no motorized vehicles. Parents must accompany their children for the entirety of the parade.

Registration for the Kid’s Parade is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index/77c9383760d3e7258d5eccb38f7f23bd?filter=c2VhcmNoPWtpZCdzK3BhcmFkZQ

Kennesaw city parks are “Breathe Easy Zones”; tobacco products, smoking, and e-cigarettes are prohibited in Depot Park. ATM machines will be available for convenient cash withdrawals. The event may be cancelled or postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.kennesawjuly3.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.