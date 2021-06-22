Free first Pfizer COVID shots to be offered at Powder Springs July 4 SpringsFest

Cobb & Douglas Public Health will administer free first doses of the two-part Pfizer vaccination at SpringsFest, the annual Independence Day festival in Powder Springs. CDPH is asking that those intending to get the vaccine at SpringsFest pre-register at the link provided in the press release reprinted below.

Read below for more details about the vaccination and about SpringsFest below:

Free COVID-19 vaccine opportunity set for Powder Springs’ ‘SpringsFest’ on July 4



Free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered during the City of Powder Springs’ annual SpringsFest event on July 4. The vaccine administration is through Cobb & Douglas Public Health, with which the City partnered in an earlier vaccine offering this spring.

Vaccines will be administered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, in the City’s Community Development building, 4488 Pineview Drive. The facility is across the street from Thurman Springs Park, which is hosting SpringsFest. The vaccine that will be given at this session is the first of the two-shot Pfizer regiment, for which individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive. Cobb & Douglas Public Health is seeking to inoculate at least 25 individuals at this July 4 session. Those who wish to receive the vaccine at the July 4 session are asked to preregister by visiting https://cdph.jotform.com/211656056975969. Cobb & Douglas Public Health encourages those who wish to speak with a public health operator concerning COVID-19 and their vaccine options to call 833-974-3366 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

About SpringsFest

A previous press release from the City of Powder Springs describes this year’s annual SpringsFest as follows:

Managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events, the Powder Springs Carnival and SpringsFest will ensure an exciting independence weekend for residents of Powder Springs and surrounding communities, including Austell, Mableton, Hiram and Marietta. All are invited to enjoy the weekend festivities. “For those who have enjoyed going to the county fair with their family and friends, we’re thrilled to awaken the excitement that the fair has come to town. And for the younger generation, we’re eager to help them build lifelong memories in their hometown!” said Petergaye Rhodes with Ricketts Rhodes Events. Event attendees are encouraged to take Uber or Lyft to the designated carpool/shuttle drop-off at the Seven Springs Museum, 4355 Marietta St. A portion of proceeds for SpringsFest benefits Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb, Powder Springs Youth Foundation and Powder Springs Community Task Force.