Powder Springs to host carnival for Independence Day weekend

The City of Powder Springs announced in a press release that they will be holding the first annual Powder Springs Carnival on Independence Day weekend, to coincide with the city’s SpringsFest, which will be held across the street from the carnival.

Details for both the Powder Springs Carnival and SpringsFest are available in their press release, reprinted below:

Most Powder Springs residents can’t recall the last time the carnival came to their town. That will change when the City of Powder Springs introduces the inaugural Powder Springs Carnival on July 1 – July 4, 2021, at Powder Springs Park, 3899 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs.

The Powder Springs Carnival will bring thrilling rides such as the Pirate Ship, Ferris Wheel, Sizzler, Round Up, and kiddie rides such as the Merry-go-round, Dragon, Swan and Sky Fighter. Carnival goers can also expect captivating carnival games, mouth-watering concessions and four days of non-stop fun! “The carnival is new to Powder Springs, and I think the citizens will embrace it,” said Henry Lust, mayor pro tem for the City of Powder Springs. “People love carnivals – I know my grandchildren love carnivals. And if the weather holds up, I think it will be a success.”



The carnival will operate on Thursday and Friday, July 1 & 2, from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4, from 2 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but you must purchase tickets at the park for the rides and the games. Individual tickets are $1 (rides take $3 – $5). Bulk tickets are also available. You may also purchase wristbands for unlimited rides on the day of the event. The cost for the wristbands is $25 on Thursday and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



ANNUAL ‘SPRINGSFEST’ RETURNS SUNDAY, JULY 4



Just across the railroad tracks at Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), the City of Powder Springs will also be hosting SpringsFest, the annual July 4 festival presented in partnership with Powder Springs Business Group.

Festivities begin at noon on Sunday, July 4, with live on-stage performances organized by Nu Star Maker Performing Arts & Talent Management. Other activities include face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks, food vendors and more! A selection of domestic and craft beer and wine will also be available for sale.

No outside food & drinks or coolers will be allowed, and attendees are encouraged to purchase from the local businesses at the event. “SpringsFest is an annual event since 2017. It’s been a hit each year, and it’s grown each year since its inception. I

t’s gotten bigger and better, and the citizens absolutely love it,” Lust said. “When you mention SpringsFest their eyes light up and they say oh yes, we’re looking forward to that.” SpringsFest will culminate at 9:30 p.m. with a wonderful fireworks show.

Managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events, the Powder Springs Carnival and SpringsFest will ensure an exciting independence weekend for residents of Powder Springs and surrounding communities, including Austell, Mableton, Hiram and Marietta.

All are invited to enjoy the weekend festivities. “For those who have enjoyed going to the county fair with their family and friends, we’re thrilled to awaken the excitement that the fair has come to town. And for the younger generation, we’re eager to help them build lifelong memories in their hometown!” said Petergaye Rhodes with Ricketts Rhodes Events.

Event attendees are encouraged to take Uber or Lyft to the designated carpool/shuttle drop-off at the Seven Springs Museum, 4355 Marietta St. A portion of proceeds for SpringsFest benefits Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb, Powder Springs Youth Foundation and Powder Springs Community Task Force.



Special Thanks to the SpringsFest sponsors GreyStone Power, Croy Engineering, Greener Pastures, Paran Homes, Norfolk Southern, Colonial Pipeline, Zaxby’s, Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers Attorneys, United Community Bank, and Farmers Insurance.



For more information, call 404-954-2576 or visit the event websites: SpringsFest – springsfest4th.com Carnival – rickettsrhodes.com