Cobb County among counties reporting traffic fatalities for Independence Day weekend

Cobb County was among the counties included in the final count for traffic fatalities reported by Georgia Department of Public Safety over the Independence Day holiday period. There were 21 total fatalities statewide.

Here is a copy of the press release issued by the Georgia Department of Public Safety (a table of traffic fatalities is included at the bottom):

ATLANTA – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 21 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period. The holiday period began Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 4. Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities include the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fitzgerald Police Department, Sandy Springs Police Department, and Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office. Advertisement “Impaired driving is one of the leading contributing factors in the majority of fatal crashes troopers investigate during holiday travel periods,” said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “We cannot stress enough the importance for drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drive the posted speed limit, wear a seat belt, and don’t drive distracted. In addition to fatal crashes, GSP troopers investigated more than 390 traffic crashes statewide resulting in over 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers arrested more than 370 individuals for driving under the influence, while over 9,000 citations and 8,400 warnings were issued. These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period. 2022 Independence Day Holiday Traffic Count Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m. – Monday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m. 78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11 (11 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 10 (10 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 21 (21 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities TotalFatalities Troop A GSP Cartersville: Bartow County SO; Cherokee County SO; Whitfield County SO 4 Troop B GSP Athens 1 Troop C GSP Forest Park; Cobb County PD; Sandy Springs SD 3 Troop D GSP Villa Rica; Bibb County SO (2); Columbus PD 4 Troop E GSP Washington 1 Troop F GSP Statesboro; Effingham County SO; Fitzgerald PD 3 Troop G GSP Thomasville (2) 2 Troop H GSP Douglas; GSP Perry; GSP Tifton 3 Troop I 0 TOTAL 21