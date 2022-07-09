Cobb BOC to hold public hearing on Request for Proposals for operations, maintenance, and administrative support services for CobbLinc

Prior to the regular business meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting next Tuesday, July 12, 2022, there will be a public hearing regarding Request for Proposals for a private company to manage the operations, maintenance and administrative support for CobbLinc, the county’s public transit service.

The county enters into a contract with a private firm to operate, maintain and provide administrative support services to run the transit service.

First Transit, Inc. currently provides those services for CobbLinc, and their contract will run through June 30, 2023.

Here is a copy of the agenda item, submitted by Cobb DOT Agency Director Drew Raessler to Dr. Jackie R. McMorris, County Manager:

PURPOSE

To conduct a public hearing regarding the Request for Proposals for the operations, maintenance, and

administrative support services for CobbLinc, a service of the Transit Division. BACKGROUND

The operation, maintenance, and administrative support of CobbLinc, a service of the Department’s Transit Division, is undertaken through a multi-year contract with a private firm.

On February 28, 2017, the Board of Commissioners approved a five-year contract with two one-year renewal options with First Transit, Inc., to provide complete operations, maintenance, and administrative support services for CobbLinc. The initial term of the contract terminated on June 30, 2022. On May 10, 2022, the Board approved an Extension and Amendment to the Transit System Award Agreement with First Transit, Inc., exercising the first one-year renewal option for complete operations, maintenance, and administrative support services for CobbLinc, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

Also on May 10, 2022, the Board authorized the advertisement for and conduct of a public hearing for the

operations, maintenance, and administrative support services for CobbLinc. The Board also authorized the issuance of a Request for Proposals to secure the required transit services. Notice of Public Hearing was advertised in the Marietta Daily Journal on June 10, 17, and 24, 2022. IMPACT STATEMENT

N/A

FUNDING

N/A

RECOMMENDATION

The Board of Commissioners conduct a public hearing regarding the Request for Proposals for the operations, maintenance, and administrative support services for CobbLinc, a service of the Transit Division.