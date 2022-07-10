Hot Topics

Numerous and widespread showers expected for Cobb County as another hazardous weather alert issued

weather Cobb June 11 lightning with a Cobb County Courier logo and "hazardous weather outlook"

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 10, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to expected numerous and widespread showers and thunderstorms today, Sunday July 10, 2022.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to

continue today and into tonight as a weak cold front begins

pushing into the forecast area this afternoon. Isolated storms

could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent

lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also

lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each

afternoon and evening throughout the forecast area this week. Isolated

storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and

frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms

could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson,Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions for thunderstorms are expected to last into the week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

