Cobb County weather July 10: Partly sunny in the morning, but storms with possible flooding in the afternoon

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies for the early part of the day here in Cobb County on Sunday July 10, but then we have a likelihood of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and a high near 86. Some of the storms might be strong and bring flooding, so the NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and much of north Georgia.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 11 a.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

June 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures. In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temperature Min Temperature Averate Temperature Departure from normal Precipitation 2022-06-01 92 70 81 5.9 0 2022-06-02 92 73 82.5 7.1 0 2022-06-03 86 68 77 1.4 0 2022-06-04 85 70 77.5 1.7 0 2022-06-05 86 68 77 1 0 2022-06-06 86 68 77 0.8 1.19 2022-06-07 84 69 76.5 0.1 0.66 2022-06-08 85 69 77 0.4 0.49 2022-06-09 85 68 76.5 -0.3 T 2022-06-10 84 64 74 -3 0 2022-06-11 88 70 79 1.8 0 2022-06-12 92 73 82.5 5.1 0 2022-06-13 95 74 84.5 6.9 0 2022-06-14 95 79 87 9.3 0 2022-06-15 99 75 87 9.1 0.24 2022-06-16 97 76 86.5 8.4 0 2022-06-17 96 77 86.5 8.2 T 2022-06-18 93 72 82.5 4.1 0 2022-06-19 89 68 78.5 -0.1 0 2022-06-20 92 67 79.5 0.8 0 2022-06-21 95 70 82.5 3.6 0 2022-06-22 98 72 85 6 0 2022-06-23 98 76 87 7.8 0 2022-06-24 93 75 84 4.7 0.01 2022-06-25 93 74 83.5 4.1 0 2022-06-26 92 74 83 3.4 T 2022-06-27 91 71 81 1.3 2.4 2022-06-28 81 72 76.5 -3.3 0.09 2022-06-29 87 72 79.5 -0.4 0.22 2022-06-30 90 72 81 1 T Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

