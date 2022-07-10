Cobb Board of Commissioners to hold first public hearing on the millage rate this Tuesday, July 12

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hold the first hearing on the proposed millage rate this Tuesday, July 12. The proposed general fund millage rate of 8.46 is the same as the previous fiscal year, but since the tax digest rose due to the increase in property values in the county, maintaining the same millage rate constitutes a tax increase under state law.
Three hearings are required, and the next ones will be on July 19 and July 26 before final adoption of the budget.
A separate hearing on the proposed budget will also take place before the BOC meeting.
The meeting will take place prior to the regular BOC meeting, at 100 Cherokee St., Building A, 2nd Floor BOC Room, Marietta, GA 30090.
The budget has been developed against a backdrop of critical staff shortages reported by department managers.
In a news release about the budget discussion Cupid said the county desperately needs the tax digest increase due to the staff shortages.
“Driving around town and seeing fast-food restaurants and other retail services providing entry-level pay of $15 an hour and to hear stories of our workers struggling to put food on the table has been disheartening,” Chairwoman Cupid said while reiterating her proposal to move starting pay for county employees to $17 an hour. “Hopefully this will make us more competitive and attractive for those who are committed to serving our public.”
Prior to the last BOC meeting, the staffing shortages were on the agenda, and a news release from the county gave the following report on vacancies within departments:
- 40% in the Department of Transportation
- 32% in the Property Management Department
- 31% in the Water System
- 30% in the Fleet Management Department
- 27% in the PARKS Department
A news release on the BOC budget work session stated:
This meeting will follow the Board of Tax Assessors’ approval of the tax digest and will consider the recent pay and class report submitted by Evergreen during a work session earlier this year. Cobb Department Managers warned commissioners that many “critical” frontline positions remain vacant because workers have left for higher-paying jobs, and it has been challenging to replace them.
Three public hearings on the budget and millage rate will be held in July on the following dates:
Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.
You can view this meeting (as well as all commission meetings) and the hearings at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV.
The county’s news release about the informational budget work session listed the following resources to help residents prepare for the budget hearings:
Commissioners approve emergency measures for Cobb’s frontline staff:
https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/cobbs-board-okays-emergency-frontline-staff-incentive
Home Assessment Video featuring Cobb’s Chief Assessor:
https://youtu.be/FUQcaV0okF0
Metro Atlanta Millage Rate Graph:
https://bit.ly/3xgluhQ
AJC: As staffing crisis grows, Cobb turns to employee bonuses and private contractors:
https://t.co/rkavsUb00S
Cobb’s Department Managers spoke to the Board of Commissioners about staffing issues during a series of work sessions. WATCH those work sessions through the below links:
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
Human Resources, Finance, Medical Examiner, Communications
https://youtu.be/bIoC-xp7PhU
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Public Services, including Parks, Libraries, Senior Services
https://youtu.be/68XOxvxCNNU
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
District Attorney’s Office, Department of Transportation
https://youtu.be/gRZVwbV9ids
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Community Development, Superior Court
https://youtu.be/GYYzlA-ECxM
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Support Services, including Property Management, Information Services, Tax Assessor, and Purchasing
https://youtu.be/Nh5Jxw-iu6A
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Department of Public Safety, including Police, Fire, Emergency Management and E911
https://youtu.be/m1ZhSl_iLMo
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Probate Court, Tax Commissioner, State Court
https://youtu.be/Vdu_0nAWZvo
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Juvenile Court, Clerk of Superior Court, Water
https://youtu.be/p1D8KF1BU9U
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Cobb Sheriff’s Office
https://youtu.be/90T5M24mZWU
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Finance Dept’s Summary of Presentations
https://youtu.be/ZUSbnavdZ8A
Leave a comment