Powder Springs announces millage rate hearing dates

The City of Powder Springs has announced the dates for public hearings on the city’s 2020 millage rate, on July 13 and July 20.

The rate will be adopted at the July 20 meeting.

The meetings will be held in the courtroom of the Municipal Court Building, 4483 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

Links are also available to attend the meetings online via Zoom, and are included in the announcement from the City of Powder Springs website, reprinted below:

The City of Powder Springs will conduct three Public Hearings, 1st and 2nd Readings of the Proposed Millage Rate Adoption, and an Adoption hearing to establish the 2020 Millage Rate as noted below. Supporting 2020 Millage Rate Information is available by clicking the “2020 Millage Rate Information” link. All meetings are available to the public in person at 4483 Pineview Drive (Municipal Court Building) , Powder Springs, GA 30127 or via provided ZOOM links.

Special Called City Council Meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12 PM for a 1st Reading, 1st Public Hearing and Introduction for the purpose of setting the City’s Millage rate for 2020. VIDEO – https://zoom.us/j/96867835355 PHONE – 1- 929 205 6099 Meeting ID: 968 6783 5355

Special Called City Council Meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM for a 2nd Public Hearing for the purpose of citizen input regarding the setting the City’s Millage rate for 2020. VIDEO – https://zoom.us/j/95178380662PHONE – 1- 929 205 6099 Meeting ID: 951 7838 0662

Special Called City Council Meeting on Monday, July 20, 2019 at 6 PM for a 3rd Public Hearing, 2nd Reading and Adoption of the City’s Millage rate for 2020. VIDEO – https://zoom.us/j/98685314471 PHONE – 1- 929 205 6099 Meeting ID: 986 8531 4471