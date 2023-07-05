Workshops to be held for Marietta and South Cobb transit transfer centers

There will be workshops to discuss the relocation of the Marietta CobbLinc Transfer Center, and to discuss the details of the new transfer center to be established in South Cobb. A meeting for changes to the Cumberland Transfer Center was held on June 1.

The announcement for the Marietta transfer station reads as follows:

CobbLinc is conducting a transit center site selection study for the relocation of the current Marietta Transfer Center to accommodate future transit growth and expansion. The transit center is envisioned to enhance connections to the CobbLinc network of public transportation services while at the same time providing enhanced accessibility to regional and local multimodal transportation options.



Join us for a Public Workshop to learn more about the project and discuss priorities for the new Marietta Transit Center:



Wednesday, July 19th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Cobb County Civic Center

(Address: 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060)

For more information, visit:

https://www.cobbcounty.org/transportation/planning/transit-service

The public workshop for the new South Cobb Transfer Center will be held on Tuesday July 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Connection Pointe Church, 888 East-West Connector, Austell GA 30106.

Proposed changes to the multimodal transit centers

The Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc are planning the development of three multimodal transit centers.

The documents for the plan state that the purpose is in response to the needs of current and future transit ridership and operational demands.

The current transfer facilities at Cumberland and Marietta will be expanded and relocated, and a third, new facility will be built to serve operations in South Cobb.

The current Cumberland Transit Center is on Cumberland Boulevard across from Cumberland Mall, and just east of the intersection with Cumberland Parkway.

The Marietta Transit Center is on South Marietta Parkway just east of Victory Drive.

This project is part of Cobb County’s Cobb Forward Comprehensive Transportation Plan for 2050.

A Phase 1 Study Update presented to Cobb’s Transit Advisory Board on March 27, 2023, described the reasons for the proposed changes to the transit centers.

The changes are to:

Address operational issues

Allow expansion of planned services and new higher capacity transit modes (Cobb Forward CTP)

Better proximity to key transit corridors and regional transit connections

Improve rider experience and provide needed space/amenities for riders and operators

For the big picture on this project …

For more information on how the transit centers fit into the larger plans for public transit in Cobb County, visit the CobbForward Comprehensive Transportation Plan resource website, the Cobb DOT transportation planning page, the CobbLinc page, and the Cobb DOT web page.

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) also has resources related to transportation planning in the region.