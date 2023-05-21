Public meeting scheduled on the Cumberland Transit Center Site Feasibility Study

If you’re interested in giving input into a very important practical aspect of public transit in Cobb County, one that has a direct impact on the rider experience and efficiency of bus service, a meeting is coming up you’ll want to put on your calendar.

A public meeting will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, to discuss the Cumberland Transit Center Site Feasibility Study from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway, SE in Atlanta, 30339.

According to the announcement for the event, “During this meeting attendees can share thoughts and ideas on improvements, amenities and preferred locations.”

Proposed changes to the multimodal transit centers

The Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc are planning the development of three multimodal transit centers.

The documents for the plan state that the purpose is in response to the needs of current and future transit ridership and operational demands.

The current transfer facilities at Cumberland and Marietta will be expanded and relocated, and a third, new facility will be built to serve operations in South Cobb.

The current Cumberland Transit Center is on Cumberland Boulevard across from Cumberland Mall, and just east of the intersection with Cumberland Parkway.

The Marietta Transit Center is on South Marietta Parkway just east of Victory Drive.

This project is part of Cobb County’s Cobb Forward Comprehensive Transportation Plan for 2050.

A Phase 1 Study Update presented to Cobb’s Transit Advisory Board on March 27, 2023, described the reasons for the proposed changes to the transit centers.

The changes are to:

Address operational issues

Allow expansion of planned services and new higher capacity transit modes (Cobb Forward CTP)

Better proximity to key transit corridors and regional transit connections

Improve rider experience and provide needed space/amenities for riders and operators

For the big picture on this project …

For more information on how the transit centers fit into the larger plans for public transit in Cobb County, visit the CobbForward Comprehensive Transportation Plan resource website, the Cobb DOT transportation planning page, the CobbLinc page, and the Cobb DOT web page.

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) also has resources related to transportation planning in the region.