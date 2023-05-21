Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 21, 2023

Cobb weather May 19: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to shower and thunderstorm activity that will continue in the region tonight.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normalPrecipitation
2023-04-018157699.50.5
2023-04-027248600.30
2023-04-03595456.5-3.40.12
2023-04-04785767.57.3T
2023-04-0587657615.60
2023-04-0683697615.30
2023-04-07795265.54.60.12
2023-04-08524448-13.20.87
2023-04-09664455-6.4T
2023-04-10664656-5.70
2023-04-11734659.5-2.40
2023-04-127848630.80
2023-04-13655560-2.50.79
2023-04-147161663.30.1
2023-04-1580586960
2023-04-167456651.80.08
2023-04-17714759-4.50
2023-04-18804964.50.70
2023-04-19835468.54.50
2023-04-20845971.57.20
2023-04-217959694.40
2023-04-22715563-1.80.03
2023-04-23715161-4.10
2023-04-24695059.5-5.9T
2023-04-25744760.5-5.10
2023-04-26625659-6.9T
2023-04-27625558.5-7.70.4
2023-04-28796069.53.1T
2023-04-29745765.5-1.20.21
2023-04-30735363-41.15

The following is the climate summary for the Atlanta region for yesterday.

CLIMATE REPORT 

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

419 AM EDT SUN MAY 21 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 20 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      

                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     

                                                  NORMAL           

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          

 YESTERDAY                                                           

  MAXIMUM         77   6:01 PM  94    1941  82     -5       88        

  MINIMUM         65   6:36 AM  39    1894  63      2       69        

  AVERAGE         71                        72     -1       79     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    

  YESTERDAY        0.56          3.28 1888   0.10   0.46     0.00     

  MONTH TO DATE    1.15                      2.27  -1.12     0.56     

  SINCE MAR 1     10.96                     10.76   0.20    10.99     

  SINCE JAN 1     20.51                     19.90   0.61    19.65     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           

 HEATING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        

  MONTH TO DATE   21                        19      2        5        

  SINCE MAR 1    359                       447    -88      324        

  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2526   -594     2042        

 COOLING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        6                         8     -2       14        

  MONTH TO DATE  134                       115     19      170        

  SINCE MAR 1    221                       196     25      235        

  SINCE JAN 1    249                       199     50      252        

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            

  RESULTANT WIND SPEED   4   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   S (160)       

  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    15   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION     N (340)       

  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    22   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION    NW (310)       

  AVERAGE WIND SPEED     5.4                                        

SKY COVER                                                             

  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         

  THUNDERSTORM                                                        

  RAIN                                                                

  LIGHT RAIN                                                          

  FOG                                                                 

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

 HIGHEST    97          11:00 PM                                      

 LOWEST     67           3:00 PM                                      

 AVERAGE    82                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     

 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   82        96      1941                      

 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   63        44      1894                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    

MAY 21 2023………..SUNRISE   6:33 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:36 PM EDT     

MAY 22 2023………..SUNRISE   6:33 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:36 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

