Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to shower and thunderstorm activity that will continue in the region tonight.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation 2023-04-01 81 57 69 9.5 0.5 2023-04-02 72 48 60 0.3 0 2023-04-03 59 54 56.5 -3.4 0.12 2023-04-04 78 57 67.5 7.3 T 2023-04-05 87 65 76 15.6 0 2023-04-06 83 69 76 15.3 0 2023-04-07 79 52 65.5 4.6 0.12 2023-04-08 52 44 48 -13.2 0.87 2023-04-09 66 44 55 -6.4 T 2023-04-10 66 46 56 -5.7 0 2023-04-11 73 46 59.5 -2.4 0 2023-04-12 78 48 63 0.8 0 2023-04-13 65 55 60 -2.5 0.79 2023-04-14 71 61 66 3.3 0.1 2023-04-15 80 58 69 6 0 2023-04-16 74 56 65 1.8 0.08 2023-04-17 71 47 59 -4.5 0 2023-04-18 80 49 64.5 0.7 0 2023-04-19 83 54 68.5 4.5 0 2023-04-20 84 59 71.5 7.2 0 2023-04-21 79 59 69 4.4 0 2023-04-22 71 55 63 -1.8 0.03 2023-04-23 71 51 61 -4.1 0 2023-04-24 69 50 59.5 -5.9 T 2023-04-25 74 47 60.5 -5.1 0 2023-04-26 62 56 59 -6.9 T 2023-04-27 62 55 58.5 -7.7 0.4 2023-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 T 2023-04-29 74 57 65.5 -1.2 0.21 2023-04-30 73 53 63 -4 1.15

The following is the climate summary for the Atlanta region for yesterday.

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

419 AM EDT SUN MAY 21 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 20 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST

VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR

NORMAL

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)

YESTERDAY

MAXIMUM 77 6:01 PM 94 1941 82 -5 88

MINIMUM 65 6:36 AM 39 1894 63 2 69

AVERAGE 71 72 -1 79

PRECIPITATION (IN)

YESTERDAY 0.56 3.28 1888 0.10 0.46 0.00

MONTH TO DATE 1.15 2.27 -1.12 0.56

SINCE MAR 1 10.96 10.76 0.20 10.99

SINCE JAN 1 20.51 19.90 0.61 19.65

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 21 19 2 5

SINCE MAR 1 359 447 -88 324

SINCE JUL 1 1932 2526 -594 2042

COOLING

YESTERDAY 6 8 -2 14

MONTH TO DATE 134 115 19 170

SINCE MAR 1 221 196 25 235

SINCE JAN 1 249 199 50 252

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)

RESULTANT WIND SPEED 4 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION S (160)

HIGHEST WIND SPEED 15 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION N (340)

HIGHEST GUST SPEED 22 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION NW (310)

AVERAGE WIND SPEED 5.4

SKY COVER

AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.9

WEATHER CONDITIONS

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.

THUNDERSTORM

RAIN

LIGHT RAIN

FOG

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

HIGHEST 97 11:00 PM

LOWEST 67 3:00 PM

AVERAGE 82

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

NORMAL RECORD YEAR

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 82 96 1941

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 63 44 1894

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

MAY 21 2023………..SUNRISE 6:33 AM EDT SUNSET 8:36 PM EDT

MAY 22 2023………..SUNRISE 6:33 AM EDT SUNSET 8:36 PM EDT

– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”