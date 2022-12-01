Cobb County weather forecast: Thursday, December 1, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with highs in the lower 50s.
This evening the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, with an overnight low in the lowers 30s.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
Friday
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Monday Night
Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max temp
|Min Temp
|AVG
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-10-01
|79
|56
|67.5
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-10-02
|77
|55
|66.0
|-3.9
|0.00
|2022-10-03
|78
|56
|67.0
|-2.6
|0.00
|2022-10-04
|77
|58
|67.5
|-1.7
|0.00
|2022-10-05
|79
|52
|65.5
|-3.3
|0.00
|2022-10-06
|81
|52
|66.5
|-2.0
|0.00
|2022-10-07
|84
|57
|70.5
|2.4
|0.00
|2022-10-08
|75
|53
|64.0
|-3.7
|0.00
|2022-10-09
|74
|45
|59.5
|-7.8
|0.00
|2022-10-10
|76
|49
|62.5
|-4.5
|0.00
|2022-10-11
|79
|56
|67.5
|0.9
|0.00
|2022-10-12
|72
|64
|68.0
|1.8
|0.64
|2022-10-13
|77
|55
|66.0
|0.2
|0.48
|2022-10-14
|75
|49
|62.0
|-3.4
|0.00
|2022-10-15
|81
|51
|66.0
|1.0
|0.00
|2022-10-16
|82
|54
|68.0
|3.3
|0.00
|2022-10-17
|77
|53
|65.0
|0.7
|0.00
|2022-10-18
|54
|39
|46.5
|-17.4
|0.00
|2022-10-19
|60
|36
|48.0
|-15.5
|0.00
|2022-10-20
|64
|37
|50.5
|-12.6
|0.00
|2022-10-21
|70
|42
|56.0
|-6.7
|0.00
|2022-10-22
|74
|45
|59.5
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-10-23
|75
|46
|60.5
|-1.5
|0.00
|2022-10-24
|77
|50
|63.5
|1.9
|0.00
|2022-10-25
|78
|53
|65.5
|4.3
|0.18
|2022-10-26
|67
|50
|58.5
|-2.3
|0.00
|2022-10-27
|73
|47
|60.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-10-28
|71
|54
|62.5
|2.4
|0.00
|2022-10-29
|67
|53
|60.0
|0.3
|T
|2022-10-30
|60
|57
|58.5
|-0.9
|0.18
|2022-10-31
|75
|58
|66.5
|7.5
|0.23
|Sum
|2288
|1582
|–
|–
|Average
|73.8
|51.0
|62.4
|-2.3
|Normal
|74.4
|54.9
|64.7
|–
|October 2022 Climate Averages
|Climate Site
|October Temp (°F)
|Average Temp
|Departure from normal
|Athens
|60.7
|63.5
|-2.8
|Atlanta
|62.4
|64.7
|-2.3
|Columbus
|64.2
|67.6
|-3.4
|Macon
|62.8
|66.0
|-3.2
|Cartersville
|59.3
|61.6
|-2.3
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|58.0
|61.9
|-3.9
|Fulton Co Arpt
|59.8
|62.9
|-3.1
|Gainesville
|60.1
|61.9
|-1.8
|Peachtree City
|60.8
|63.6
|-2.8
|Rome
|59.8
|62.3
|-2.5
|October 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Maximum Temperature
|Max T Date
|Minimum Temperature
|Min T Date
|Athens
|86
|10/7
|32
|10/20
|Atlanta
|84
|10/7
|36
|10/19
|Columbus
|88
|10/7
|33*
|10/20
|Macon
|89
|10/7
|29*
|10/20
|Cartersville
|82
|10/7
|28
|10/20
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|81
|10/7
|28
|10/20
|Fulton Co Arpt
|83
|10/7
|31
|10/20
|Gainesville
|82
|10/7
|34
|10/19
|Peachtree City
|85
|10/7
|29
|10/20
|Rome
|84
|10/7
|28
|10/20
*Indicates a daily record was set
|October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Total Precipitation
|Average Precipitation
|DFN (Departure From Normal)
|Athens
|1.30
|3.70
|-2.40
|Atlanta
|1.71
|3.28
|-1.57
|Columbus
|1.85
|2.78
|-0.93
|Macon
|0.71
|2.63
|-1.92
|Cartersville
|1.51
|3.25
|-1.74
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|1.77
|3.51
|-1.74
|Fulton County Arpt
|1.64
|3.26
|-1.62
|Gainesville
|0.73
|3.85
|-3.12
|Peachtree City
|1.82
|3.37
|-1.55
|Rome
|2.66
|3.75
|-1.09
|October 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Maximum Daily Precip (in inches)
|Max P Date
|Athens
|0.73
|10/12
|Atlanta
|1.11
|10/12
|Columbus
|1.43*
|10/12
|Macon
|0.55
|10/12
|Cartersville
|0.68
|10/13
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|0.99
|10/12
|Fulton Co Arpt
|0.65
|10/12
|Gainesville
|0.30
|10/12
|Peachtree City
|1.26
|10/12
|Rome
|1.25
|10/12
*Indicates a daily record was set
|October 2022 Monthly Rankings
|Climate Site
|Temperatures
|Precipitation
|Athens
|18th Coolest
|18th Driest
|Atlanta
|36th Coolest
|34th Driest
|Columbus
|20th Coolest
|39th Driest
|Macon
|13th Coolest
|18th Driest
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.