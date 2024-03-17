Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch that is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 17, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 86 in 1945 38 in 1892 Min Temperature M 46 65 in 2002 23 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 55.9 75.0 in 1945 34.0 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.15 2.06 in 1920 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1936 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 31 in 1892 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 1 10 in 1945 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.9 64.0 72.8 in 1974 41.7 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 50.3 43.8 52.4 in 1903 26.0 in 1960 Avg Temperature 59.1 53.9 61.4 in 1955 33.9 in 1960 Total Precipitation 6.95 2.70 10.55 in 1880 0.09 in 1970 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.8 in 1960 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1993 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 95 195 525 in 1960 74 in 1973 Total CDD (base 65) 5 7 37 in 2012 0 in 2018 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.3 57.8 64.2 in 2023 47.6 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 41.2 38.7 46.1 in 1880 27.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 50.8 48.3 55.0 in 2023 38.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 17.27 11.84 25.97 in 1990 5.48 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.1 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1864 2288 3626 in 1977 1590 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 7 8 41 in 2012 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-16

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”