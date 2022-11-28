Cyclist killed in Acworth; one of two fatal traffic accidents in Cobb County over the Thanksgiving weekend

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating two separate fatal collisions that happened over the weekend.

In the first accident, which happened Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:43 p.m. the STEP Unit is assisting the Acworth Police Department.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

“According to investigators, 45-year-old Joseph D. Gentry of Acworth was riding a bicycle in the right southbound lane of Cobb Parkway north of North Shores Road.

“A blue Honda Pilot, traveling southbound in the right lane of Cobb Parkway, struck the rear of the bicycle. Gentry was knocked off the bicycle onto the roadway. He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The driver of the Honda was not injured. Since the accident is still under investigation, and it is not known whether charges will be filed, the Courier is withholding the name of the driver.

Our policy is as follows:

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The second incident, which occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:27 a.m., was described in the public information release as follows:

“Per investigators, a silver 2002 Honda Odyssey was eastbound on Due West Road while a brown 2012 Ford F-250 was westbound on Due West Road.

“The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth, lost control while negotiating a left curve.

“The Honda crossed into the westbound lane, and the front of the Ford crashed into the right side of the Honda. Ranhotra was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old Arizona woman, was taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Both of these collisions remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”