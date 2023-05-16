Pedestrian on sidewalk killed as result of multi-vehicle collision in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a pedestrian was killed while walking on the sidewalk along Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill Road during a multi-car pileup.
The incident occurred yesterday, May 15, at about 2:45 p.m., and is under investigation by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
Investigators report that a 66-year-old Marietta man driving a 2013 Lexus was heading southbound on Cobb Parkway with a 26-year-old passenger when his vehicle jumped the median into the northbound lanes and started a chain reaction of collisions with a Ford Transit Van and a Volkswagen Jetta.
The Lexus then left the road, fatally striking 54-year-old Crystal Norris of Marietta. The driver of the Lexus was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, and his passenger received minor injuries. Norris was also taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer K. Bedford at 770-794-5364.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
