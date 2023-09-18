Motorcyclist killed in accident Sunday at Canton and Blackwell roads

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist was killed.

The fatal accident occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 17 at the intersection of Canton and Blackwell roads.

Jared Burriss, 25, of Marietta was traveling north on Canton Road, operating his Yamaha motorcycle.

He was approaching Blackwell Road when a black Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a 50-year-old man, was heading westward through the intersection.

Advertisement

The motorcycle hit the side of the Hyundai, throwing Burriss from the bike.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died of his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Hyundai declined treatment.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lr. Lane Johnson.