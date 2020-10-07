Second fatal motorcycle accident in Cobb within past three days

The second fatal motorcycle accident has occurred in Cobb County within the past three days.

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on George Busbee Parkway just after midnight.

The public information release reads as follows:

Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash from overnight that involved a single motorcycle. At approximately 12:19 a.m. this morning a black 2000 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was headed north on George Busbee Parkway near Busbee Drive when the driver lost control while going through a curve. The motorcycle entered the center median and crashed into a tree. The driver, whose family has not yet been notified, was seriously injured and transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This incident remains under investigation with updated information to come soon. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit at 770-499-3987.

On Monday October 5 another deadly one-motorcycle accident took place on Canton Road.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”