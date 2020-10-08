Kennesaw public works complex reveals new name

The Dale Burrell Complex in Kennesaw unveiled its new name and signage during a dedication ceremony Wednesday.

Burrell, an Army veteran, started the industrial firm Burrellco in 1966 and was very active in the community, according to wife Judi. He was also involved in the city’s acquisition of the property on which the complex stands.

“Dale was very devoted to serving Kennesaw…[his] vision was to make Kennesaw the best it could be,” she told the audience.

Councilman Pat Ferris led council discussions on the dedication of the public works complex for several months, culminating in today’s event. He told the audience that just up the hill from the complex at 3080 Moon Station Rd. used to be the original Burrellco building.

“Judi, would you care to take a guess at how many people Dale employed in this area?” Ferris asked.

“Everybody,” she replied, which was met with laughs from the audience.

Burrell eventually retired, only to return to the workforce to start Burrell Enterprises, Inc., which focused on aerospace manufacturing.

Jeremy Crawley worked for Burrell for fifteen years.

“As a boss, he wasn’t just that to me, he was a mentor and a friend,” Crawley said. “He really stressed the importance of the details of every job, whether it was a project for the city of Kennesaw, which he loved to do, or a project for a military aircraft that was critical.”

Mayor Derek Esterling and Judi Burrell revealed the new sign to cheers of “Team Dale!”

In other Kennesaw news:

*Council approved changes to the master fee schedule. They include the addition of the Southern Museum and Smith Gilbert Gardens joint wedding package and private rental fees for the skate park and splash pad.

*Council approved the bid and contract for the community development block grant (CDBG) Kennesaw Heights project. The project will consist of installing storm lines, junction boxes, and curb and gutter on White Oak Circle and Randolph Circle. The contract was awarded to Butch Thompson Enterprises in the amount of $299,712.25. The CDBG program provides “federally funded block grants to states that focus on benefiting low- to moderate-income people by providing resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing.” The two lowest bidders were unable to qualify due to the CDBG office finding problems with their data universal number system number. DUNS is a credit-tracking program used by the federal government. Because of the issues found, the city was required to reject the bids.

*A wine manufacturing license was approved for Dry County Brewing at 1500 Lockhart Dr.

*Sixty scarecrows now line the street for the city’s inaugural Scarecrows on Main event. The community is invited to vote for their favorites on the City of Kennesaw Government’s Facebook page. The top three will receive prizes.

*Apotheos Roastery held a ribbon cutting last week at 2871 Cherokee St. It is a cold brew production facility, tasting room and event space.

