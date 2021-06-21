Marietta to celebrate Independence Day on the Square July 3

The City of Marietta will celebrate Independence Day 2021 on Saturday July 3 on historic Marietta Square.

The annual celebration is entitled Fourth in the Park, and begins with a parade at 10 a.m. that starts at the Roswell Street Baptist Church.

For more details, and a complete schedule of events, see the news release from the City of Marietta, that we’ve reprinted below:

MARIETTA – On Saturday, July 3, 2021, the City of Marietta will host its annual Fourth in the Park Festival from 10 am – 10 pm with a parade and celebration on the Square sponsored by Fontis Water, 94.9 The Bull, JRM Management Services, Inc., and Superior Plumbing. The event will include free concerts, arts and crafts show, food, Kid’s Zone, and a fireworks finale, which will begin at dark. The Let Freedom Ring Parade, starting at 10am, begins at Roswell Street Baptist Church and continues west on Roswell Street, north on East Park Square past Glover Park, down Cherokee Street, and ends at North Marietta Parkway. Parade entries include marching bands, civic organizations, beauty queens, local businesses, and many more. “The Essential Worker” will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Let Freedom Ring Parade. The arts and crafts show, food concessions, and carnival games will be from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Temporary road closures • Roswell Street west of Cobb Parkway: closed for parade from 9:15 a.m. until parade ends around 12:15 p.m. • North, South, East and West Park Square around the Marietta Square: closed entire day for festival Event Schedule • 10:00am Let Freedom Ring Parade • 10:00am-9:00pm Festival – Arts & Crafts, Kid’s Zone, Festival Food, Free Concerts • 12:00pm Concert featuring Scott Thompson • 2:00pm Bell Ringing Ceremony • 2:30pm Concert featuring Atlanta Concert Band • 7:00pm Concert featuring Scott Thompson • 8:00pm – 9:30pm Concert featuring Bogey and the Viceroy • FIREWORKS SHOW AT DARK

For more information contact Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601.