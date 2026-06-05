Wellstar to Acquire Mountain Lakes Medical Center in Rabun County

Wellstar Health System announced it is acquiring Mountain Lakes Medical Center, a northeast Georgia hospital. The organizations say will strengthen healthcare access, expand clinical resources and preserve local care for patients across the region.

The transaction is expected to close Aug. 1, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Following the acquisition, the 25-bed critical access hospital will operate as Wellstar Mountain Lakes Medical Center and become part of Wellstar’s statewide integrated healthcare network.

Mountain Lakes Medical Center serves Rabun County and surrounding communities in northeast Georgia and western North Carolina, providing acute care services and operating as a Level IV Trauma Center.

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Mountain Lakes Medical Center was a special organization with a talented team, deep community roots and tremendous potential,” said Wellstar President and CEO Ketul J. Patel. “We collaboratively pursued this opportunity to build on the hospital’s strong foundation and create new possibilities for patients, clinicians and communities in Rabun County and beyond.”

Patel said the acquisition aligns with Wellstar’s strategy of creating a connected healthcare ecosystem that links community hospitals with specialists, advanced clinical programs and digital health capabilities.

“At Wellstar, we’re building a connected healthcare ecosystem that links community hospitals, physicians, specialists, advanced clinical programs and digital capabilities into a seamless experience for patients. We believe MLMC has an important role to play in that future.”

Expanded Resources, Local Care

Hospital leaders said the transition will allow Mountain Lakes Medical Center to expand its capabilities while maintaining its commitment to community-based healthcare.

“MLMC has long served as an important healthcare resource for Rabun County and the surrounding area,” said Mountain Lakes Medical Center CEO Kristy Hall. “We believe joining Wellstar creates exciting opportunities to build on that success while connecting our patients and clinicians to additional expertise, technology, specialty resources and healthcare capabilities that can help support the future of healthcare in northeast Georgia.”

Both organizations emphasized that patients will continue to receive care from the clinicians and healthcare teams they know and trust. Wellstar said it plans to implement a phased integration process designed to ensure continuity for patients, physicians and employees.

As part of the Wellstar system, Mountain Lakes Medical Center will gain access to expanded clinical expertise, advanced treatment programs, technology resources and operational support. Patients and providers are also expected to benefit from Wellstar’s Digital Care Network, which connects local care teams with specialists and advanced clinical programs throughout the health system in real time.

Strengthening Regional Healthcare Access

Wellstar officials said the acquisition will help strengthen healthcare access throughout northeast Georgia by connecting rural communities with specialty care and advanced treatment options while allowing patients to remain close to home for many services.

The health system also said it intends to retain current Mountain Lakes Medical Center employees at the time of transition and expects continuity in local operations as integration moves forward.

Additional information and updates regarding the acquisition will be shared with employees, clinicians, patients and community stakeholders as the closing date approaches.

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the Southeast, employing more than 35,000 team members and operating 11 hospitals and more than 400 care locations throughout Georgia. The organization offers services across a broad range of specialties, including cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, orthopedics and pediatrics, and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About Mountain Lakes Medical Center

Mountain Lakes Medical Center is a 25-bed acute care hospital and Level IV Trauma Center serving northeast Georgia and the western Carolinas. The hospital provides a range of healthcare services with a focus on patient-centered care, community health and accessible medical treatment for residents throughout the region.