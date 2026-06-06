How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

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Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. After negotiations with Cobb County over an Intergovernmental Agreement with Mableton broke down, Mableton decided to form a division which includes which of the following services? Parks and Recreation Department Zoning Police Department Economic Development 2. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a major shutdown of a portion of what interstate for the weekend beginning Friday June 5? I-20 I-75 I-85 I-285 3. A city in Cobb County recently passed a Downtown Overlay District, allowing for taller buildings and smaller setbacks in the town's center and a transitional area near the center. What was the city? Acworth Austell Kennesaw Marietta 4. Governor Kemp announced that Authority Brands is moving its headquarters to Cobb County, bringing with it nearly 400 jobs plus a $13 million investment. Where in Cobb will the headquarters be? Cumberland Town Center Powder Springs Mableton 5. Marietta celebrated groundbreaking on Phase 1 of an important trail that will ultimately provide and east-west trail from Kennesaw Mountain to the Chattahoochee River. What is that trail? Noonday Creek Trail Lucille Creek Trail Chattahoochee RiverLands Trail Rottenwood Creek Trail Loading... Loading...



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