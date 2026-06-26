Photo above: from a licensed copy of Canva
According to a Cobb Chamber press release, Leadership Cobb, the Chamber’s leadership development program, has selected 60 business and community leaders to participate in its 2026-2027 class, beginning a 10-month program focused on leadership development, team building and civic engagement across Cobb County.
Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together professionals from a broad range of industries and organizations for personal and professional development while exploring the county’s accomplishments and ongoing challenges through educational experiences and community engagement.
The 2026-2027 program will be co-chaired by Andy Gaines of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and Tricia Newton of Waterworks Atlanta. Daniel Cummings of the City of Marietta and Rachel Rogers of Cobb Travel & Tourism will serve as vice co-chairs. The class theme for the year is “Me | Us | We.”
Leadership Cobb Class of 2027
- Coleman Alford, Atlanta Braves Baseball Club
- Rhonda Anderson, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
- Tee Anderson, Capstone Communities LLC
- Norman Barnett, Magistrate Court of Cobb County
- Kayla Bedwell, CROFT & Associates
- Trevor Beemon, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society Inc.
- Cole Blackwell, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
- Tara Boockholdt, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Barbie Brown, The Brown Agency
- Cassandra Brown, City of Mableton
- Patina Brown, City of Marietta
- Shaneak Brown, Comcast
- Keynun Campbell, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
- Cory Chipman, Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
- Jessica Coane, Cobb Travel & Tourism
- Natalie Dale, Georgia Department of Transportation
- Naceo Denney, Georgia Power
- Alice Dondelinger, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Jason Doss, The Doss Firm LLC
- Anita Douglas Murphy, Status: Home
- Chandler Fincher, Southeastern Engineering Inc.
- Barbara Garner, Circles Cobb
- Anna Goolsby, Cobb Chamber
- Edrick Harris, Prestwick Development Company
- Matt Heather, Savant Technologies
- Zephaniah Horton, Lockheed Martin
- Chaundra Johnson, TK Elevator
- Michelle Jordan, United Way of Greater Atlanta
- Solomon Jordan, Gas South
- Lisa-Ruth Karnes, Cobb Community Foundation
- Jonathan Kemp, Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Jennifer Kilgo, Cox Communications
- Natalie Knight, Impact Public Affairs LLC
- Kim Kranzlein, Cobb County School District
- Laura Kraus, Marietta Schools Foundation
- Audrey Lewis, Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers
- Drew McCollum, Ameris Bank
- Scott McNally, Croy Engineering
- Anand Mehta, Stand Up Family Medicine
- Eric Mohrmann, Smyrna Fire Department
- Amy Mollohan, Ansley Real Estate
- Matt Moore, Atlanta United FC
- Nwakaego Nkumeh Walker, Kennesaw State University
- Heather Pence, Chattahoochee Technical College
- Ben Perkins, Propylaeum Systems LLC
- Ben Peterson, Mauldin & Jenkins LLC
- Terrance Pryor, Pryor Innovations LLC
- Tara Riddle, Cobb County Probate Court
- Carlos Rodriguez, Kilgore & Rodriguez LLC
- Karl Sadler, Northside Hospital
- Miranda Sanders, Walton Communities
- Carlos Searcy, The Los and Lisha Legacy Foundation
- Slade Sellers, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
- Angie Smith, Mission 1:27
- Jodi Taylor, Brasfield & Gorrie LLC
- Kristen Trice, Wellstar Health System
- Fred Tull, JE Dunn Construction
- Brent Turner, Calvary Children’s Home
- Amy Welchel, Welchel Enterprise
- Tim Willis, Summit Heating and Air
Kennesaw State University Coles College of Business MBA Programs will serve as the yearlong presenting sponsor for the Leadership Cobb Class of 2027. Legacy sponsors include CDH Partners, Cobb Travel & Tourism, Accounting Consultants of Cobb, Mauldin & Jenkins, Johnson & Alday, Croy Engineering and Genuine Parts Company. Champion sponsors are Corient, Brasfield & Gorrie and the Atlanta Braves.
For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.
About the Cobb Chamber
At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish.
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