Photo above: from a licensed copy of Canva

According to a Cobb Chamber press release, Leadership Cobb, the Chamber’s leadership development program, has selected 60 business and community leaders to participate in its 2026-2027 class, beginning a 10-month program focused on leadership development, team building and civic engagement across Cobb County.

Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together professionals from a broad range of industries and organizations for personal and professional development while exploring the county’s accomplishments and ongoing challenges through educational experiences and community engagement.

The 2026-2027 program will be co-chaired by Andy Gaines of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and Tricia Newton of Waterworks Atlanta. Daniel Cummings of the City of Marietta and Rachel Rogers of Cobb Travel & Tourism will serve as vice co-chairs. The class theme for the year is “Me | Us | We.”

Leadership Cobb Class of 2027

Coleman Alford, Atlanta Braves Baseball Club

Rhonda Anderson, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Tee Anderson, Capstone Communities LLC

Norman Barnett, Magistrate Court of Cobb County

Kayla Bedwell, CROFT & Associates

Trevor Beemon, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society Inc.

Cole Blackwell, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority

Tara Boockholdt, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Barbie Brown, The Brown Agency

Cassandra Brown, City of Mableton

Patina Brown, City of Marietta

Shaneak Brown, Comcast

Keynun Campbell, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

Cory Chipman, Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP

Jessica Coane, Cobb Travel & Tourism

Natalie Dale, Georgia Department of Transportation

Naceo Denney, Georgia Power

Alice Dondelinger, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Jason Doss, The Doss Firm LLC

Anita Douglas Murphy, Status: Home

Chandler Fincher, Southeastern Engineering Inc.

Barbara Garner, Circles Cobb

Anna Goolsby, Cobb Chamber

Edrick Harris, Prestwick Development Company

Matt Heather, Savant Technologies

Zephaniah Horton, Lockheed Martin

Chaundra Johnson, TK Elevator

Michelle Jordan, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Solomon Jordan, Gas South

Lisa-Ruth Karnes, Cobb Community Foundation

Jonathan Kemp, Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Jennifer Kilgo, Cox Communications

Natalie Knight, Impact Public Affairs LLC

Kim Kranzlein, Cobb County School District

Laura Kraus, Marietta Schools Foundation

Audrey Lewis, Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers

Drew McCollum, Ameris Bank

Scott McNally, Croy Engineering

Anand Mehta, Stand Up Family Medicine

Eric Mohrmann, Smyrna Fire Department

Amy Mollohan, Ansley Real Estate

Matt Moore, Atlanta United FC

Nwakaego Nkumeh Walker, Kennesaw State University

Heather Pence, Chattahoochee Technical College

Ben Perkins, Propylaeum Systems LLC

Ben Peterson, Mauldin & Jenkins LLC

Terrance Pryor, Pryor Innovations LLC

Tara Riddle, Cobb County Probate Court

Carlos Rodriguez, Kilgore & Rodriguez LLC

Karl Sadler, Northside Hospital

Miranda Sanders, Walton Communities

Carlos Searcy, The Los and Lisha Legacy Foundation

Slade Sellers, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard

Angie Smith, Mission 1:27

Jodi Taylor, Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

Kristen Trice, Wellstar Health System

Fred Tull, JE Dunn Construction

Brent Turner, Calvary Children’s Home

Amy Welchel, Welchel Enterprise

Tim Willis, Summit Heating and Air

Kennesaw State University Coles College of Business MBA Programs will serve as the yearlong presenting sponsor for the Leadership Cobb Class of 2027. Legacy sponsors include CDH Partners, Cobb Travel & Tourism, Accounting Consultants of Cobb, Mauldin & Jenkins, Johnson & Alday, Croy Engineering and Genuine Parts Company. Champion sponsors are Corient, Brasfield & Gorrie and the Atlanta Braves.

For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish.

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