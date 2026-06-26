Town Center Community seeks nominations for the 2026 Townie Awards

Image above: an overview map of the Town Center area

The Town Center Community distributed the following announcement seeking nominations for the 2026 Townie Awards:

The Town Center Community is inviting residents, business owners and stakeholders to submit nominations for the 2026 Townie Awards.

The annual awards recognize community members, leaders and businesses for their contributions to the Town Center Community, one of the most accessible and thriving districts in metro Atlanta.

“Town Center’s continued momentum reflects the commitment of the outstanding leaders and organizations who invest in its future every day,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of Town Center Community. “The Townie Awards honor those whose work is helping drive the district’s growth and long-term success.”

Award categories include:

Community Champion

This category recognizes an individual, organization or business that has made significant contributions to Town Center and the community at large. Their commitment to the community is evident in all they do, and their work is helping shape a future that will benefit generations to come.

Commercial Champion

Awarded to a commercial property owner and/or business located within Town Center CID’s district, this category celebrates community involvement to create a thriving Town Center. Whether through investment, relocation or community engagement, it recognizes efforts that advance Town Center CID’s vision of connecting commerce, retail, restaurants, parks, trails and residential communities.

Nominations are open until Sept. 23, and winners will be announced at the 2026 State of the District on Oct. 27. For more information or to submit a nominee, visit towncentercid.com.

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About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com