Powder Springs to Reserve 36 Downtown Parking Spaces for Local Business Employees

By Mark Woolsey

Powder Springs is implementing an alteration in its downtown parking that will take effect next month.

The city says as of this week, it has repainted three dozen parking spaces with “permit only” markings and that the spaces will be reserved for employees of downtown businesses.

The changed designation involves a 24-space lot at Oakview Drive and Jackson Way Extension and 12 angled spots on Jackson Way Extension east of Oakview Drive.

The city says that in those 36 spaces bordering Thurman Park, only vehicles with a special city-issued decal will have parking privileges there 24/7.

Officials stress that the parking is not being set aside for city employees and that no handicap parking will be impacted.

The city said in a news release that by reserving those spots for city employees other parking spaces will be freed up for visitors to downtown.

They claim the change will benefit those patronizing downtown businesses, people with business at city hall and individuals and families wanting to enjoy the park.

The city says that although the spots have been repainted, the changes will not take effect until sometime in July when signage is installed and that reminders will be posted.