Front-row tables for sale for the Marietta July 4th fireworks display

The Friends of Marietta History will sell front row seats to the July 4th fireworks display.

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement on their webpage with the details:

MARIETTA – The Friends of Marietta History, Inc. are excited to announce that they will be selling tables with an amazing view of the Marietta 4th of July Fireworks display on the evening of July 4th, 2022! Tables will be located in front of the Marietta History Center (MHC) and in Atherton's Square next door. The Marietta History Center is located across Hwy 120 from the Marietta First United Methodist Church parking lot where the fireworks are set off. Which gives you a front row seat to the show! Tables seating 6 or 8 people will include:

Direct pedestrian access to the Marietta 4th of July festival on the Square!

Private access to MHC restrooms!

An air-conditioned community room for cooling off or for getting out of the rain!

Light snacks and cold water!

If fireworks are cancelled due to rain, full refunds will be given. If it is raining but the fireworks are not cancelled, the MHC will be available to hang out in until they shoot them off. When: July 4th, 2022, 5 pm until the conclusion of the fireworks display. Where: Marietta History Center 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: $350 for a 6-person table, $400 for an 8-person table Tables can be purchased at www.MariettaHistory.org

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.