Hard-to-recycle items piling up? Keep Cobb Beautiful has an event to help you and the environment out

Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans MemorialCobb County welcome sign (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 23, 2023

by Larry Felton Johnson

Keep Cobb Beautiful‘s next Community Recycling Event will be on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Water, Six Flags, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta.

The event is free, but donations to help Keep Cobb Beautiful in its work are appreciated.

We’ve reprinted the tables of accepted and non-accepted items from the Keep Cobb Beautiful website.

Accepted Items

Hefty ReNew™ Plastics Program (hard-to-recycle plastics)

We will be  accepting hard-to-recycle plastics (see below) in the orange Hefty ReNew™ program.   PLEASE have all qualified items placed in the orange Hefty ReNew™ program for drop off.  There is no limit.  These bags are located for purchase in our local Cobb County Kroger stores. 

Candy wrappers (no metal foil)Chip Bags/Snack bags or wrappers (no metal foil)Coffee pods (no coffee grinds/no metal foil)
Condiment packets (no metal foil)Clean Foam cups/Clean foam-to-go containersFoam packing peanuts
Frozen fruit bagsFrozen potato bagsFrozen vegetable bags
Granola/Energy/Protein bar wrappers (no metal foil)Juice pouches (no metal foil)Laundry pouches
Microwavable pouchesPlastic cheese bagsPlastic cups, plates bowls (no #1 PET)*
Plastic deli wrap/trays (remove pad)Plastic liners from powder mixesPlastic pet food bags (no paper)*
Plastic film grocery/shopping bagsPlastic straws/plastic stir sticks (no wood)Plastic utensils
Plastic toothpaste tubes (no metal foil)Pudding cups (no metal foil)Salad bags, Snack bags, Self-sealing bags
Snack bagsSelf-sealing bagsSqueezable pouches (no metal foil)
Stand-up pouches (no metal foil)Polystyrene  (break down to fit into the bag) 

Electronics

Don’t see your item – contact us!

Computer MonitorsVideo MachinesTelephonesCD PlayersCell Phones
Microwave OvensAlarm ClocksTesting & Networking EquipmentCircuit BoardsLawn Mowers/Riding Mowers
Computer CPU’sDisk DrivesCamerasPortable RadiosCables & Cords
StereosVCRsCB RadiosElectrical PanelsProjectors
ToastersCan OpenersModemsTypewritersKeyboards
LaptopsFloppy DrivesComputer MiceUPS Battery Back-Up8-Tracks (Reel to Reel Tape)
Copiers &  PrintersVideo CamerasRecord PlayersFax MachinesScanners 
SteelAluminumCast IronHard DrivesGaming Systems
*Each CRT TV $10  CASH only**Each CRT MONITOR $10 CASH only*Stoves & OvensWashers & DryersWater Heaters
RefrigeratorsGrillsLawn EquipmentFlat Screen TVFlat Screen Monitors

Other Items

Only items that are clean and in good condition will be accepted.

All Clothing in good, clean conditionJewelry, crafts, mugs, candle holders, baskets, ornamentsAll kitchenwareVideos, DVDs, Blu-Rays
Shoes (even singles)Bed linens, blankets, pillows, curtains, tableclothsHardback/Paperback booksVideos games and consoles
Accessories such as hats, gloves, scarves, ties, purses, wallets, backpacks, belts, etc.Bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, bath rugs (no carpeting or underlayment)Records, tapes, CDsToys, games, puzzles

Items Not Accepted

Batteries*Furniture***Rags/Glass***Used Pack n’ Play Cribs***
Bio-hazardous wasteHousehold fixtures (cabinet, door, window, etc.)***Plumbing fixtures (pipe, toilet, sink)***Pianos***
Household items***Household hazardous waste (oil, paint, fuel, etc.)*Rugs***Construction Material***
FirearmsLight bulbs*Rags***Firearms, Stun Guns and Firearm Accessories
Flip flop shoes***Mattress/Box Springs ***Used children’s car seats***Anything wet, mildewed or otherwise compromised in a way that may deem it as trash***

 *These items can be disposed of at our Household Hazardous Waste Event.

***These items can be taken to the Cobb County Transfer Station located at 1897 County Services Road, Marietta  (770-485-8940).  Call for fees and hours of operation.

