Hard-to-recycle items piling up? Keep Cobb Beautiful has an event to help you and the environment out

by Larry Felton Johnson

Keep Cobb Beautiful‘s next Community Recycling Event will be on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Water, Six Flags, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta.

The event is free, but donations to help Keep Cobb Beautiful in its work are appreciated.

We’ve reprinted the tables of accepted and non-accepted items from the Keep Cobb Beautiful website.

Accepted Items

Hefty ReNew™ Plastics Program (hard-to-recycle plastics)

We will be accepting hard-to-recycle plastics (see below) in the orange Hefty ReNew™ program. PLEASE have all qualified items placed in the orange Hefty ReNew™ program for drop off. There is no limit. These bags are located for purchase in our local Cobb County Kroger stores.

Candy wrappers (no metal foil) Chip Bags/Snack bags or wrappers (no metal foil) Coffee pods (no coffee grinds/no metal foil) Condiment packets (no metal foil) Clean Foam cups/Clean foam-to-go containers Foam packing peanuts Frozen fruit bags Frozen potato bags Frozen vegetable bags Granola/Energy/Protein bar wrappers (no metal foil) Juice pouches (no metal foil) Laundry pouches Microwavable pouches Plastic cheese bags Plastic cups, plates bowls (no #1 PET)* Plastic deli wrap/trays (remove pad) Plastic liners from powder mixes Plastic pet food bags (no paper)* Plastic film grocery/shopping bags Plastic straws/plastic stir sticks (no wood) Plastic utensils Plastic toothpaste tubes (no metal foil) Pudding cups (no metal foil) Salad bags, Snack bags, Self-sealing bags Snack bags Self-sealing bags Squeezable pouches (no metal foil) Stand-up pouches (no metal foil) Polystyrene (break down to fit into the bag)

Electronics

Don’t see your item – contact us!

Computer Monitors Video Machines Telephones CD Players Cell Phones Microwave Ovens Alarm Clocks Testing & Networking Equipment Circuit Boards Lawn Mowers/Riding Mowers Computer CPU’s Disk Drives Cameras Portable Radios Cables & Cords Stereos VCRs CB Radios Electrical Panels Projectors Toasters Can Openers Modems Typewriters Keyboards Laptops Floppy Drives Computer Mice UPS Battery Back-Up 8-Tracks (Reel to Reel Tape) Copiers & Printers Video Cameras Record Players Fax Machines Scanners Steel Aluminum Cast Iron Hard Drives Gaming Systems *Each CRT TV $10 CASH only* *Each CRT MONITOR $10 CASH only* Stoves & Ovens Washers & Dryers Water Heaters Refrigerators Grills Lawn Equipment Flat Screen TV Flat Screen Monitors

Other Items

Only items that are clean and in good condition will be accepted.

All Clothing in good, clean condition Jewelry, crafts, mugs, candle holders, baskets, ornaments All kitchenware Videos, DVDs, Blu-Rays Shoes (even singles) Bed linens, blankets, pillows, curtains, tablecloths Hardback/Paperback books Videos games and consoles Accessories such as hats, gloves, scarves, ties, purses, wallets, backpacks, belts, etc. Bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, bath rugs (no carpeting or underlayment) Records, tapes, CDs Toys, games, puzzles

Items Not Accepted

Batteries* Furniture*** Rags/Glass*** Used Pack n’ Play Cribs*** Bio-hazardous waste Household fixtures (cabinet, door, window, etc.)*** Plumbing fixtures (pipe, toilet, sink)*** Pianos*** Household items*** Household hazardous waste (oil, paint, fuel, etc.)* Rugs*** Construction Material*** Firearms Light bulbs* Rags*** Firearms, Stun Guns and Firearm Accessories Flip flop shoes*** Mattress/Box Springs *** Used children’s car seats*** Anything wet, mildewed or otherwise compromised in a way that may deem it as trash***

*These items can be disposed of at our Household Hazardous Waste Event.

***These items can be taken to the Cobb County Transfer Station located at 1897 County Services Road, Marietta (770-485-8940). Call for fees and hours of operation.