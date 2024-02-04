Marietta Tree Keepers tree planting at Marietta City Golf Course

Do you want to get outdoor exercise, help beautify Marietta, and make practical steps toward healing the environment?

The Marietta Tree Keepers seek volunteers for a work day of tree planting at the Marietta City Club Golf Course & Hilton Conference Center on Saturday, February 17 at 9 a.m., located at 510 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, Georgia 30064.

The news release on the City of Marietta website gives the following details:

Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather.

Meet at the parking lot in front of the clubhouse to sign in. Look for the white trailer attached to a truck in the parking lot. Location phone number is 770-528-GOLF (4653). Directions: From I-75 take exit 263 (120 South Loop), go west 3.5 miles to Powder Springs Street (360), turn left, approximately 1/4 mile on the right, turn into the entrance of the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Conference Center. The City Club Marietta clubhouse is to the left of the hotel.

For more complete details, visit the announcement by following this link.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”