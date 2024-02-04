Cobb advance voting times & locations for presidential primary

Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries.

For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.

If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.

DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS February 19 – February 23 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. February 24 Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. February 26 – March 1 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. March 2 Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. March 3 Sunday Voting @ select locations

Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. March 4 – March 8 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 Main Office

995 Roswell St NE

Marietta, GA 30064 NORTH: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 North Cobb Senior Center

3900 South Main St

Acworth, GA 30101 MABLETON: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 South Cobb Community Center

620 Lions Club Dr

Mableton, GA 30126 EAST: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta, GA 30068 POWDER SPRINGS: *DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127 SOUTHEAST: *DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center

1250 Powder Springs St SE

Smyrna, GA 30080 NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066 NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln

Kennesaw, GA 30152 WEST: *Sunday 3/3 West Cobb Senior Center

4915 Dallas Highway

Powder Springs, GA 30127 KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr

Kennesaw, GA 30144 SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd

Austell, GA 30168

