Hot Topics

Cobb advance voting times & locations for presidential primary

TOPICS:
sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 4, 2024

Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries.

For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.

If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.

DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS
February 19 – February 23
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
February 24
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
February 26 – March 1
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
March 2
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
March 3
Sunday Voting @ select locations
Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
March 4 – March 8
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3		Main Office
995 Roswell St NE
Marietta, GA 30064
 NORTH:  *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		North Cobb Senior Center 
3900 South Main St 
Acworth, GA 30101 
MABLETON: *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		South Cobb Community Center 
620 Lions Club Dr 
Mableton, GA 30126 
EAST:  *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		East Cobb Government Service Center 
4400 Lower Roswell Rd 
Marietta, GA 30068 
POWDER SPRINGS:  *DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center 
3820 Macedonia Rd 
Powder Springs, GA 30127 
SOUTHEAST:  *DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center 
1250 Powder Springs St SE 
Smyrna, GA 30080 
NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center 
3332 Sandy Plains Rd 
Marietta, GA 30066 
NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library 
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln 
Kennesaw, GA 30152 
WEST:  *Sunday 3/3 West Cobb Senior Center 
4915 Dallas Highway 
Powder Springs, GA 30127 
KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center 
2753 Watts Dr 
Kennesaw, GA 30144 
SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center 
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd 
Austell, GA 30168 
Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles