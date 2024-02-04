Cobb advance voting times & locations for presidential primary

Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries.
For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.
If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.
|DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS
|February 19 – February 23
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|February 24
|Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|February 26 – March 1
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|March 2
|Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|March 3
|Sunday Voting @ select locations
Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|March 4 – March 8
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|Main Office
995 Roswell St NE
Marietta, GA 30064
| NORTH: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|North Cobb Senior Center
3900 South Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
|MABLETON: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|South Cobb Community Center
620 Lions Club Dr
Mableton, GA 30126
|EAST: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|POWDER SPRINGS: *DROP BOX
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|SOUTHEAST: *DROP BOX
|Smyrna Community Center
1250 Powder Springs St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
|NORTHEAST:
|Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
|NORTHWEST:
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln
Kennesaw, GA 30152
|WEST: *Sunday 3/3
|West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|KENNESAW:
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|SOUTHWEST:
|Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd
Austell, GA 30168
