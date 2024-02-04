Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 26 to February 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD
- 3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002263
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
MT. BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SCHOOL
- 4385 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2968
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2305
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
MCDONALD’S #10925
- 645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003367
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC
- 536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003445
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
SOLANA EAST COBB THE
- 1032 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2172
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004213
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004243
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
HIMALAYAN KITCHEN
- 1651 ROSWELL ST STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004258
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
LOMI RESTAURANT
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE A5 – A7 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005101
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
!!GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB
- 4300 GOVERNORS TOWNE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-9570
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005291
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
!!CAJUN SEAFOOD XPRESS
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006237
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024
HAMPTON INN ATLANTA/TOWN CENTER – FOOD
- 871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3662
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
HOANG LONG RESTAURANT
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 131 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000019
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
DAIRY QUEEN
- 5057 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000896
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
SUBWAY #32316
- 4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18718C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
SUBWAY
- 3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005707
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
SUBWAY
- 2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005709
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET
- 4264 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005721
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL
- 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005800
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
!!EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL
- 511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126-3352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005980
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
!!CALLE EL HAMBRE
- 950 COBB PKWY S STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6500
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006097
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
ADANA TAVERNA
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006172
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
!!CHICK ‘N WOK
- 614 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006225
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
!!WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006276
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
!!PHYLLIS
- 732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006293
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024
WENDY’S #146
- 1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001649
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
CHICK-FIL-A
- 2661 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002196
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
ARBOR TERRACE OF EAST COBB – FOOD
- 886 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002576
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #154
- 2758 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26845C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 4500 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15298
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN BAKERY & GRILL
- 501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19926
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #1496
- 3255 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5661
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5592
- 1095 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003304
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 2525 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4994
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004563
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
MOXIE BURGER
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005140
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
PANERA BREAD
- 964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005472
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
KELOSA KITCHEN
- 2470 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005763
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005905
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
!!NANUM CHICKEN FACTORY
- 2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006303
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024
CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL
- 2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002586
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD
- 895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14045
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
C’EST SI BON PASTRY AND RESTAURANT
- 560 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1337
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000088
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE
- 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
FRESH TO ORDER
- 1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002134
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
MOXIE BURGER
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000225
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000293
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
TIP TOP DONUTS
- 745 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003464
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA
- 840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004561
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005539
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA
- 725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005562
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005643
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL
- 2860 E WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005724
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024
SUBWAY #17298
- 3930 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4343
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
MCCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-448C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-476C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
CAVA
- 2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004838
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
CAFE CLEMENT
- 1438 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005553
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO
- 7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005973
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
!!NONNA B’S ITALIAN FAVORITES – BASE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006311
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
!!NONNA B’S ITALIAN FAVORITES – MOBILE
- 3982 AUSTELL RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006312
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
!!YAAD STYLE KITCHEN
- 3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006326
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024
