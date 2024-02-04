Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 26 to February 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD

3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002263

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

MT. BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SCHOOL

4385 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2968

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2305

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

MCDONALD’S #10925

645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003367

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC

536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003445

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

SOLANA EAST COBB THE

1032 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2172

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004213

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

AMERICAN DELI

1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004243

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

HIMALAYAN KITCHEN

1651 ROSWELL ST STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004258

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

LOMI RESTAURANT

2555 DELK RD SE STE A5 – A7 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005101

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

!!GOVERNORS TOWNE CLUB

4300 GOVERNORS TOWNE DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-9570

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005291

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

!!CAJUN SEAFOOD XPRESS

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006237

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2024

HAMPTON INN ATLANTA/TOWN CENTER – FOOD

871 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3662

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

HOANG LONG RESTAURANT

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 131 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000019

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

DAIRY QUEEN

5057 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000896

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000919

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

SUBWAY #32316

4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18718C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

SUBWAY

3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005707

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

SUBWAY

2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005709

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET

4264 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005721

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL

5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005800

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

!!EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL

511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126-3352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005980

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

!!CALLE EL HAMBRE

950 COBB PKWY S STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6500

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006097

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

ADANA TAVERNA

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006172

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

!!CHICK ‘N WOK

614 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006225

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

!!WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006276

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

!!PHYLLIS

732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006293

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2024

WENDY’S #146

1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001649

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

CHICK-FIL-A

2661 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002196

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

ARBOR TERRACE OF EAST COBB – FOOD

886 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002576

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #154

2758 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26845C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD

4500 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15298

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN BAKERY & GRILL

501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19926

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #1496

3255 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5661

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5592

1095 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003304

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

2525 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4994

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004563

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

MOXIE BURGER

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005140

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

PANERA BREAD

964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005472

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

KELOSA KITCHEN

2470 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005763

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005905

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

!!NANUM CHICKEN FACTORY

2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006303

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2024

CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL

2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002586

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD

895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14045

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

C’EST SI BON PASTRY AND RESTAURANT

560 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1337

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000088

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002683

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

FRESH TO ORDER

1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002134

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

MOXIE BURGER

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000225

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000293

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

TIP TOP DONUTS

745 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003464

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA

840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004561

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005539

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA

725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005562

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

GREEN COYOTE COBB

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005643

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL

2860 E WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005724

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005963

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2024

SUBWAY #17298

3930 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4343

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

MCCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-448C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-476C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

CAVA

2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004838

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

CAFE CLEMENT

1438 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005553

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO

7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005973

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

!!NONNA B’S ITALIAN FAVORITES – BASE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006311

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

!!NONNA B’S ITALIAN FAVORITES – MOBILE

3982 AUSTELL RD UNIT 1 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006312

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024

!!YAAD STYLE KITCHEN

3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006326

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-26-2024