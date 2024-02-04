Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, February 4, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather January 29: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 4, 2024, with a high near 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a low pressure system that will track along the Gulf Coast today. As a result, rain will spread across the area and continue through early Monday.

A wind advisory was also issued in effect all day Sunday and into early Monday morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. 

Advertisement

Sunday Night

Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 41. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. 

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Monday Night

Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph. 

Tuesday

Widespread frost, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 4, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5678 in 195718 in 1996
Min TemperatureM3762 in 19577 in 1996
Avg TemperatureM46.370.0 in 195712.5 in 1996
PrecipitationM0.162.01 in 19070.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 19950.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1952 in 19960 in 1997
CDD (base 65)M05 in 19570 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature65.055.772.0 in 189030.8 in 1996
Avg Min Temperature40.036.554.5 in 18879.3 in 1917
Avg Temperature52.546.161.6 in 195724.6 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.000.644.65 in 19360.00 in 2024
Total Snowfall0.00.10.4 in 19960.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)3776161 in 191714 in 1887
Total CDD (base 65)005 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature54.554.264.6 in 195038.7 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature35.635.746.7 in 195020.3 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.045.055.7 in 195030.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation6.435.2315.88 in 18830.88 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.58.4 in 19360.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)146816932897 in 19771152 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2010 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-03
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-03
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-03
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-02
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles