Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 17 to November 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #13946

4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 100 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20829C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023

COBB ENERGY CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

2800 GALLERIA PKWY SW ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18635C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023

RALPH’S TAVERN AND GRILL

4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001878

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023

COBB GALLERIA CENTRE – FOOD

2 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6213

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5747

3545 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8332

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #310096

4311 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-7173

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002273

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

FUSCO’S VIA ROMA

4815-A S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15122

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

IHOP #4483

1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8292

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD

3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001840

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002824

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074

4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

JUICE FACTORY

4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004254

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

FLYING BISCUIT CAFE

1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004627

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

VESUVIO

2893 N MAIN ST NW STE B KENNESAW, GA 30144-2794

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005016

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

2023 LIGHTS OF LIFE / CEDAR HILL CREATIONS

269 BARCLAY CIR MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006253

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023

SUBWAY

4311 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE E KENNESAW, GA 30144-7173

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001800

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

JET’S PIZZA

4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

SUBWAY #29116

3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6694

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11658

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES

4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000223

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

CHILITOS

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000917

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

ZAXBY’S

2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001332

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

BURGER KING #5912

2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000985

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

BOJANGLES #1239

4071 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002301

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

EAST WEST WINGS

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 107 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000102

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

CHINA INN

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 510 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14983C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL – AUSTELL

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR 110 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003019

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003344

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

PISANO’S PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN

2740 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003626

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

DONUT LANE

2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 170 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3680

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003650

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

WENDY’S OF WADE GREEN

4065 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004385

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – BASE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006256

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006257

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023

TACO BELL #30596

4042 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001707

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

CHINA CHEF

3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 700 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1400

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12072

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18370

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO

1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18182C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

1635 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4300

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

SUBWAY #61030

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 102 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003841

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

LA QUINTA INN & SUITES – FOOD

560 GREERS DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004325

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023

DQ GRILL & CHILL

4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004537

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023