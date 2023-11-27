Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 17 to November 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
STARBUCKS COFFEE #13946
- 4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 100 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20829C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023
COBB ENERGY CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
- 2800 GALLERIA PKWY SW ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18635C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023
RALPH’S TAVERN AND GRILL
- 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001878
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023
COBB GALLERIA CENTRE – FOOD
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6213
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5747
- 3545 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8332
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS #310096
- 4311 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-7173
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002273
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
FUSCO’S VIA ROMA
- 4815-A S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15122
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
IHOP #4483
- 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8292
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD
- 3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001840
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002824
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074
- 4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
JUICE FACTORY
- 4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004254
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
FLYING BISCUIT CAFE
- 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004627
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
VESUVIO
- 2893 N MAIN ST NW STE B KENNESAW, GA 30144-2794
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005016
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
2023 LIGHTS OF LIFE / CEDAR HILL CREATIONS
- 269 BARCLAY CIR MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2023
SUBWAY
- 4311 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE E KENNESAW, GA 30144-7173
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001800
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
JET’S PIZZA
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
SUBWAY #29116
- 3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6694
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11658
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES
- 4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000223
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
CHILITOS
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000917
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001332
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
BURGER KING #5912
- 2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000985
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
BOJANGLES #1239
- 4071 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002301
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
EAST WEST WINGS
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 107 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000102
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
CHINA INN
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 510 MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14983C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL – AUSTELL
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR 110 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003019
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003344
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
PISANO’S PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN
- 2740 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003626
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
DONUT LANE
- 2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 170 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3680
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003650
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
WENDY’S OF WADE GREEN
- 4065 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004385
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – BASE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006256
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
!!BIG TOKO BARBEQUE – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006257
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2023
TACO BELL #30596
- 4042 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001707
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
CHINA CHEF
- 3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 700 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1400
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000055
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE
- 1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12072
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18370
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
- 1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18182C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 1635 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6082
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4300
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
SUBWAY #61030
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 102 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003841
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
LA QUINTA INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 560 GREERS DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004325
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
DQ GRILL & CHILL
- 4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004537
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2023
