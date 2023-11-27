Georgia gasoline prices continue the decline of the past two months

by Larry Felton Johnson

The steady decline in gasoline prices in Georgia continued over the past week, with an average price of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline representing a three-cent drop.

Prices nationally also continued to drop, falling from an average of $3.31 last week to $3.25 this week (as of Sunday figures).

The decline in the cost of crude oil and lower-than-average demand have been major factors.

According to the daily figures from Bloomberg, oil prices dropped from a 52-week high of $90.27 to a current cost of $74.66 per barrel.

The weekly report from AAA states that Georgia’s current gasoline price average is 20 cents less than a month ago, and 25 cents less than this time last year.

The report states It now costs an average of $41.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying $3.75 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgia’s pump prices have been falling steadily each week for the past 2 months,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Despite high Thanksgiving road travel, gas prices remained under $3.00 for Georgians. Governor Kemp’s suspension of the gas tax until November 29th, and lower crude oil prices continue to be the driving forces reducing prices at the pump.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.894, roughly 10 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”