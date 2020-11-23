Small drop in GA and Cobb gasoline prices

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump have dropped slightly over the past week.

The weekly press release from AAA stated: “Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month, and 47 cents less than this time last year.”

“Georgians who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices,” said Waiters. “AAA advises these travelers to plan ahead and take precautions to be a responsible traveler.”

Why are prices falling?

AAA gave this comment on what prices are doing at the national level:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $2.11. In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.76 million barrels a day (b/d) to 8.25 million b/d. The drop in demand, alongside an increase in total domestic stocks by 2.6 million barrels (bbl) to 228 million bbl, helped the national average to decrease this week. As demand remains low, pump prices are likely to remain low ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $1.945, keeping close pace with the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.