Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 2 to February 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
ANTICO PIZZA NAPOLETANA
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 420 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002733
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
FOOD AVENUE EXPRESS @ TARGET T-0981
- 740 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17638
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19031C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001282
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI
- 1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22047C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #494
- 920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-534C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
TIJUANA JOE’S CANTINA
- 690 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4582
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000291
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
COACH GEO. E. FORD COMMUNITY CENTER RECEPTION HALL
- 4181 ATLANTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8396
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
SUBWAY #1587
- 470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002874
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING
- 1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003842
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
WNB FACTORY
- 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003851
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
HIBACHI STOP
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
GURSHA ETHIO CATERING
- 1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL
- 1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004768
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
BARTACO
- 2950 NEW PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6226
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005125
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
BEACHIE CRAB
- 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL DR STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005470
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
SIAM SQUARE THAI CUISINE
- 1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 13-14 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005655
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
!!SMOOTHIE KING #608
- 2525 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006336
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)
- 5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22065
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003836
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY THE
- 9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004027
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
POKEWORKS
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 172 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004342
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
STARBUCKS 63850 @ GALLERIA PARK
- 200 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004557
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
MEETBOWL
- 3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006107
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
!!TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 360 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5449
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006113
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
!!EL CARDENAL
- 2517 SPRING RD STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006260
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
!!POPEYE’S
- 1430 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006328
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
!!MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006332
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
!!STEAK N SHAKE
- 825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006337
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11873
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20113
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22934C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
IHOP #426
- 179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26208
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
WINDY HILL ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD
- 135 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5698
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
SEDALIA PARK SCHOOL
- 2230 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-384C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4408
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
YOUTH DETENTION CENTER
- 1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4494
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003629
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER
- 1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004076
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
AZALEA GARDENS AT MABLETON
- 3829 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8534
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005677
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
ESCO MARIETTA
- 2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005819
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
HOBNOB VININGS
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005954
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
!!ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 601 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006045
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
!!BURGER KING
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1330 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006151
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
!!LITTLE CAESARS
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006330
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024
IRON AGE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 540 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002469
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
EL POLLO DORADO
- 715 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3034
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12649
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
REVEILLE CAFE
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003359
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
TERIYAKI BOX
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004160
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
WENDY’S OF DALLAS
- 3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004391
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
EL SERRANITO
- 2520 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3052
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
WESTFIELD TAVERN
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005617
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
MORNING SHIFT
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005734
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
OVERLOOK CAFE
- 2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005742
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING
- 3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006094
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
!!SMOOTHIE KING #681
- 2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006334
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #401
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5523
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #2200
- 2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002249
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000090
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL
- 2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1490C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
WAHLBURGERS
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 874 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002822
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
LA PEDA TACOS AND WINGS
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004753
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD
- 2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005687
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
BOJANGLES #598
- 2745 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005768
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
BELLZ ENTREES – BASE
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-2 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006209
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
!!DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN
- 3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-2281
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006296
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
!!LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE
- 2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006319
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024
