Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 2 to February 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

ANTICO PIZZA NAPOLETANA

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 420 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002733

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

FOOD AVENUE EXPRESS @ TARGET T-0981

740 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17638

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19031C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

GASTON STREET EATS CO AND CATERING – BASE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001282

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

GOLDBERGS BAGEL CO. & DELI

1062 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22047C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #494

920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-534C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

TIJUANA JOE’S CANTINA

690 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4582

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000291

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

COACH GEO. E. FORD COMMUNITY CENTER RECEPTION HALL

4181 ATLANTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8396

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

SUBWAY #1587

470 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7739

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002874

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING

1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003842

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

WNB FACTORY

611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003851

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

HIBACHI STOP

2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004039

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

GASTON STREET EATS COMPANY – MOBILE

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 208 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

GURSHA ETHIO CATERING

1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

COBB HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL

1765 THE EXCHANGE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004768

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

BARTACO

2950 NEW PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6226

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005125

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

BEACHIE CRAB

3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL DR STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005470

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

SIAM SQUARE THAI CUISINE

1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 13-14 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005655

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

!!SMOOTHIE KING #608

2525 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006336

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2024

GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)

5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22065

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003836

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

PHOENIX AT JOHNSON FERRY THE

9 SHERWOOD LN SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-4035

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

POKEWORKS

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 172 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004342

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

STARBUCKS 63850 @ GALLERIA PARK

200 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004557

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

MEETBOWL

3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006107

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

!!TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 360 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5449

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006113

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

!!EL CARDENAL

2517 SPRING RD STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006260

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

!!POPEYE’S

1430 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006328

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

!!MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006332

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

!!STEAK N SHAKE

825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006337

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11873

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20113

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22934C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

IHOP #426

179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26208

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

WINDY HILL ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

135 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5698

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

SEDALIA PARK SCHOOL

2230 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-384C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4408

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4494

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003629

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER

1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004076

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

AZALEA GARDENS AT MABLETON

3829 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8534

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005677

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

ESCO MARIETTA

2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005819

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

HOBNOB VININGS

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005954

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

!!ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 601 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006045

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

!!BURGER KING

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1330 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006151

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

!!LITTLE CAESARS

2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006330

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2024

IRON AGE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 540 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002469

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

EL POLLO DORADO

715 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3034

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12649

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

REVEILLE CAFE

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003359

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

TERIYAKI BOX

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004160

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004391

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

EL SERRANITO

2520 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3052

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

WESTFIELD TAVERN

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005617

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

MORNING SHIFT

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005734

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

OVERLOOK CAFE

2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005742

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING

3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006094

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

!!SMOOTHIE KING #681

2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006334

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #401

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5523

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #2200

2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002249

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

OSBORNE HIGH SCHOOL

2451 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1490C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

WAHLBURGERS

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 874 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002822

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

LA PEDA TACOS AND WINGS

1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004753

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD

2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005687

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

BOJANGLES #598

2745 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005768

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

BELLZ ENTREES – BASE

1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-2 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006209

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

!!DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN

3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-2281

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006296

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024

!!LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE

2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006319

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2024