Slight increase in the average price of gasoline in Georgia

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia increased by one cent compared to the average last Monday.

A gallon of unleaded regular in the state now averages $3.03 per gallon.

According to the report, “Monday’s state average is 1 cent more than a week ago, 8 cents more than a month ago, and 23 cents less than this time last year.”

“Georgia gas price average trends upward across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Slight increase in gas demand and fluctuating oil prices appear to be the reasons gas prices inched higher at the pumps.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.022, about one cent less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.18 (subject to change overnight). Seasonal demand trends, higher costs for oil, and routine refinery maintenance will likely push pump prices slowly higher this week. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.1 million barrels to 251 million barrels. Higher gas demand and tighter supply have contributed to elevated pump prices. If demand continues to increase, drivers could see pump prices rise steadily.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”