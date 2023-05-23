Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 12 to May 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
JIM ‘N NICKS BBQ
- 4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18328
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
LOS BRAVOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT #7
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE Z SMYRNA, GA 30080-6990
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7314
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
- 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-403C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
!!CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
CAFE RIVKAH
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005792
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL
- 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005800
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002400
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE
- 2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16342
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
GARRISON MILL SCHOOL
- 4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-216C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD
- 3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001840
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
LUNA LOUNGE AND CLUB
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004488
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)
- 5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000483
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
MINATO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
- 2697 SPRING RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2541
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
RED LOBSTER #0392
- 2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001575
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-288C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
SPRAYBERRY HIGH SCHOOL
- 2525 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-410C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
MCCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-448C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
MT. BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SCHOOL
- 4385 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2968
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
TP – GOOD GAME POWERED BY TOP GOLF SWING SUITES
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 700 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004111
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
