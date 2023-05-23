Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 12 to May 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

JIM ‘N NICKS BBQ

4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18328

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

LOS BRAVOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT #7

4480 S COBB DR SE STE Z SMYRNA, GA 30080-6990

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7314

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-403C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

!!CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005963

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

CAFE RIVKAH

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005792

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL

5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005800

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002400

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE

2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16342

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

GARRISON MILL SCHOOL

4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-216C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD

3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001840

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

LUNA LOUNGE AND CLUB

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004488

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)

5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000483

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

MINATO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

2697 SPRING RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2541

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

RED LOBSTER #0392

2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001575

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-288C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

SPRAYBERRY HIGH SCHOOL

2525 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-410C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

MCCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-448C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

MT. BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SCHOOL

4385 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2968

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023

TP – GOOD GAME POWERED BY TOP GOLF SWING SUITES

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 700 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004111

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023